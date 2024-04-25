Nearly 300 Myanmar junta personnel who fled into Bangladesh amid fighting in Rakhine State would be repatriated on Thursday or Friday, Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The announcement followed Wednesday’s deportation by the Myanmar junta of 173 Bangladeshis, mostly released prisoners. Bangladeshi officials said the Myanmar naval vessel UMS Chindwin would transport the Bangladeshis to Cox’s Bazar, from where it would bring home the 288 defeated Myanmar regime personnel—including soldiers, members of the Border Guard Police (BGP), and immigration officials—who fled to Bangladesh amid clashes with the ethnic Arakan Army (AA).

Aung Kyaw Moe, the Myanmar regime’s ambassador to Bangladesh, was in Cox’s Bazar and was supervising formalities on behalf of his country, Bangladeshi officials said, adding that travel documents had been issued to the Bangladeshi deportees to facilitate the move. Bangladesh has no extradition or mutual legal assistance treaty with Myanmar.

Border Guard Bangladesh officials said the 288 Myanmar personnel had been sheltering in Bangladesh since March 11. This followed an incident the previous month in which 330 members of Myanmar’s security forces, including BGP officers, army personnel and immigration officials, took shelter in Bangladesh amid fighting with the AA. On Feb. 15, all 330 were repatriated to Myanmar on a junta naval vessel.

Bangkok-based rights group Fortify Rights in February called on Bangladesh to investigate the junta personnel for possible involvement in atrocities in Myanmar and coordinate with the International Criminal Court’s ongoing investigation into crimes against the Rohingya.

Of the Bangladeshi deportees, 144 will be handed over to relatives, while the remaining 29 would face “administrative formalities,” Bangladeshi officials said.

They said most of the Bangladeshis had been jailed in Myanmar for petty offenses including illegal entry, and that Myanmar authorities had arranged clemency for those who were yet to complete their prison terms or were still facing trial.

Cox’s Bazar District Police Superintendent Md Mahfuzul Islam said family members were informed before the deportees arrived.

Saiful Islam, returning from a Myanmar prison, told reporters in Cox’s Bazar that the inability of the Myanmar prison guards and the Bangladeshi inmates to communicate with each other had caused a lot of suffering.