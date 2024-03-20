Myanmar is the major beneficiary of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) special fund, Chinese ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai argued in junta newspapers on Wednesday.

The fund has helped Myanmar implement 106 projects, worth around US$31.6 million, between 2017 and 2023.

Chen’s article said the fund helped Myanmar more than other members of the group.

“With its remarkable progress and achievements, the LMC has become a highlight of China-Myanmar cooperation,” he added.

The Chinese-led initiative also includes Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

China refused to condemn the 2021 coup and the regime’s subsequent deadly crackdowns on peaceful protests.

China and Russia have vetoed United Nations Security Council resolutions targeting the regime and both countries have deepened ties since the coup.

The LMC was formed in 2016 to promote regional peace and prosperity, to narrow development gaps and encourage sustainable development along the Mekong River, which is called the Lancang in China.

The special fund has financed education, health, human resources, culture, agriculture, forestry, border trade, tourism and water resources projects in Myanmar, according to the junta.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing told the fourth LMC leaders’ meeting held online in December that the projects contribute to Myanmar’s socio-economic development.

In June 2022, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attended an LMC foreign ministers’ meeting, hosted by the regime in historic Bagan, Mandalay Region.

It was the first visit to Myanmar by a senior Chinese representative since the 2021 coup. Wang reportedly told his junta-appointed counterpart, Wunna Maung Lwin, that Beijing will support Naypyitaw in safeguarding the country’s interests and national dignity on international occasions.

In December, the junta’s foreign minister Than Swe made his first official visit to China for the LMC foreign minister’s meeting in Beijing. He held talks with Wang to accelerate Chinese projects in Myanmar.

Last month, a vocational training center was opened in Taunggyi Township, Shan State, intended for ethnically Shan communities with funding from the regime and LMC special fund.