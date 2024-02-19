Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing kowtowed to China at the Chinese New Year celebration in Yangon on Sunday, in a marked turnaround from his indirect accusations a few months ago that the country was supporting the anti-regime offensive known as Operation 1027.

After losing control of a large swathe of territory in northern Shan State to the Brotherhood Alliance of three ethnic armies during the offensive, Min Aung Hlaing told an emergency meeting of the National Defense and Security Council on Nov. 8 that drones used by one of the Brotherhood Alliance members, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), to attack junta positions were made in China and could easily be bought in a market.

Without naming China, Min Aung Hlaing also alleged that foreign drone experts were involved in the offensive, and that some countries were waging a proxy war against Myanmar through ethnic armed organizations. The regime also authorized anti-China protests outside Yangon City Hall and the Chinese Embassy in Yangon.

But at Sunday’s event to celebrate the Spring Festival at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, the junta boss has changed his tone, calling China a “good neighbor” and a “good friend” that had stood by Myanmar through successive periods. Min Aung Hlaing said he was deeply grateful to China and the Chinese people for taking the “correct position” on the international stage regarding the internal affairs of Myanmar.

He did not mention, however, that China had saved him from the hands of the Brotherhood Alliance. The ethnic alliance only halted its rapid advance across northern Shan State after agreeing to a ceasefire at talks brokered by China.

Yangon’s Chinatown was less lively than during previous years’ Spring Festival celebrations.

“This year’s Chinese New Year in Yangon was rather small in scale, with no dragon dancing,” said an Asian diplomat based in the city.

China has faced fierce criticism from Myanmar people for its support of the hugely unpopular Min Aung Hlaing since the coup, and Chinese in the country fear a backlash from the Myanmar people in the form of boycotts or social punishment campaigns. Whenever Beijing sends high-level visits to Naypyitaw, Chinese businessmen in Yangon worry, as they know the majority of Myanmar people are not happy with the close relations between the regime and China.

“Yangon-based Chinese themselves are worried about a backlash, so they held only a small-scale celebration. China thinks [Min Aung Hlaing] is an unreliable partner,” said the diplomat.

The festival, held a week after the Chinese New Year, was attended by Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai.

It is widely understood that the regime is not happy with China’s backing of the anti-regime offensive in northern Shan State—and that the fighting only ceased thanks to China.

However, at the celebration on Sunday at Thuwunna Stadium, which was refurbished with Chinese assistance, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated Myanmar’s support for the One China policy, adding that Myanmar was the first country to support the Global Security Initiative developed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Netizens responded by making photo collages of anti-China protests and Min Aung Hlaing celebrating the Chinese New Year Festival.

Chen, who has succeeded in pushing the Myanmar regime to proceed with a deep seaport and Special Economic Zone project in Kyaukphyu Township in western Myanmar’s Rakhine State amid political instability and armed conflict in the country, called for the country’s “pauk-phaw”, or fraternal, relations to last in perpetuity, and wished Min Aung Hlaing and his regime “grace and strength” in the Year of the Dragon.

The Brotherhood Alliance said in their Chinese New Year message that they believed the military regime will be rooted out this year.

“We believe the elimination of the military dictatorship, which is the wish of the entire Myanmar populace, can be accomplished in this Year of the Dragon,” the ethnic alliance said.