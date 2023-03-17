Conflicts In Numbers A Week of Atrocities: The Myanmar Junta’s Crimes in Numbers

Nam Name village is burned by junta troops on March 13. / KNDF

Amid its ongoing atrocities, the Myanmar junta killed a total of 48 people in the past week (March 10-16) while destroying 11 villages and launching six air strikes, mostly in the country’s anti-regime strongholds. Arrests and injuries committed by the regime were also reported. Here is a breakdown of their atrocities in numbers based on media reports.