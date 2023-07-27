A resistance group under the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) claims it inflicted heavy losses on junta soldiers during an ambush in Kyauktaga Township, Bago Region on Tuesday.

Kyauktaga Township People’s Defense Force (Kyauktaga PDF) said it used land mines and firearms to ambush 40 junta soldiers who arrived at Nanza village in a truck and two motorbikes on Tuesday night.

The resistance group also seized weapons during the attack.

On Wednesday, resistance members discovered the bodies of seven junta soldiers along with six weapons and ammunition in the village after the regime force had retreated, said Kyauktaga PDF.

The group said another seven junta soldiers were taken to Taungoo hospital after being seriously wounded during Tuesday’s ambush.

The ambush came a week after two heavy clashes at Nanza village and nearby In Kone village on July 19. The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) – the armed wing of the country’s oldest rebel group, the Karen National Union (KNU) – joined with PDFs to attack two military units of 400 troops from four junta battalions, including police and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members, according to NUG and KNU statements.

They claimed that the clashes killed 41 regime forces and wounded another 40 including a deputy battalion commander.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently confirm the casualty claims.

The KNU said junta soldiers occupied Nanza village for four days until July 23, burning down 20 houses and looting residents’ furniture and livestock.

A large quantity of ammunition left behind by regime troops was seized by the KNLA on July 24, according to the KNU.

The KNLA and PDFs have escalated their coordinated attacks on junta bases and regime targets in Karen, and Mon States and Tanintharyi and Bago Regions.