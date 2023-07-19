Myanmar’s National Unity Government commemorated the 76th Martyrs’ Day on Wednesday by honoring Independence hero General Aung San and eight colleagues assassinated 76 years ago today, as well as fallen heroes of the ongoing anti-regime Spring Revolution.

“I would like to pay my respects to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to free the country and the people from colonialism,” NUG Acting President Duwa Lashi La said in his memorial speech at a virtual ceremony commemorating Martyrs’ Day.

He also reminded people to honor the many forgotten heroes, including ethnic martyrs whose heroism has been obscured in official history and those who paid with their lives to ensure the struggle for democracy can continue.

“We need to remember that in addition to the great martyr leaders who worked hard to get out from under colonial rule, there are also many martyrs who sacrificed to get out from under the current military dictatorship,” Duwa Lashi La said.

Family members of martyrs also spoke at the memorial. They included Kim Aris (also known as Ko Htein Lin), a grandchild of General Aung San and son of detained leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, NUG Prime Minister Mahn Win Khaing Than, a grandchild of martyr Mahn Ba Khaing, U Myat Htoo Razak, a grandson of martyr U Razak, and Dr Sein Win, a son of martyr U Ba Win.

“All the martyrs will be proud and support all the ethnic people who are still fighting for freedom,” U Myat Htoo Razak said in a video speech at the memorial.

The ceremony drew cabinet members, union, state and regional parliamentarians, members of Chin, Mon, Karenni state national consultative councils, representatives of political parties, and guests from foreign embassies and organizations, according to the NUG.

Various brigades of its armed wing, the People’s Defense Forces (PDFs), also marked Martyrs’ Day by holding commemorative ceremonies and paying tribute to the fallen heroes.

Residents from resistance strongholds—including Yangon, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions—also mourned the death of General Aung San and his colleagues on July 19, 1947 as well as the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing revolution.

The junta, however, downgraded Martyrs’ Day from a state-level event and barred jailed civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, daughter of General Aung San, from Wednesday’s ceremony. She has not been allowed to attend the annual event for the three years since the coup.

“Today we honor the martyrs who paid with their lives in the fight for freedom and federal democracy and also vow to finish off the military dogs as long as we are alive,” PDF members from Yoma brigade said in a video shared by the NUG’s defense ministry.

They were referring to junta forces.