Fears are growing for nine political detainees who suffered severe beatings at Yangon’s Insein Prison on Sunday, according to sources close to the prison. The nine are reportedly being “transferred” to Thayawady Prison in Bago Region but their whereabouts were unknown as of press time.

Activist Ko Tin Htut Paing and eight other political detainees from Insein Prison Ward 2 were beaten and tortured by prison officers, prison staff and criminal inmates as punishment for discussing politics, according to U Tun Kyi, a former political prisoner.

“They were severely beaten and tortured. They were then shackled and placed in solitary confinement,” U Tun Kyi told The Irrawaddy, citing information from family members of the victims.

On Tuesday, they were transferred to Thayawady Prison but not allowed to take clothes or other belongings, he added.

A representative of the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) confirmed that Ko Tin Htut Paing and two other political inmates were hospitalized after being beaten and tortured by prison officials.

“We heard that they were sent to Thayawady Prison but we are not sure yet. Their family members are going to Thayawady Prison,” the AAPP representative told The Irrawaddy.

Ko Tin Htut Paing was arrested by junta authorities in Hlaing Township, Yangon Region on July 18, 2021 and charged with possessing weapons. While searching for him, authorities had detained his 64-year-old mother Daw Mi Nag in May 2021 and sentenced her to three years in jail for “incitement”.

U Tun Kyi told The Irrawaddy he was “really worried” that the political prisoners will be tortured again at Thayawady Prison as bad old habits return in Myanmar prisons.

“I have to say that the deliberate and systematic torture and killing of political prisoners in Myanmar prisons is now at its worst,” he added.

Prisons under successive military regimes have been notorious for the worst forms of human rights violations against political detainees. Currently, political prisoners are not only being beaten and tortured but also face the threat of extrajudicial killing.

AAPP reported that 37 political prisoners from Daik-U Prison – also known as Kyaiksakaw – in Bago Region have been missing since June 27 after supposed transfers. Prison officials have since informed the families of eight prisoners that they had died.