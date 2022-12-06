Burma Myanmar’s Civilian NUG Condemns Extrajudicial Killing of Accused Junta Informant

A woman accused of being a junta informant and pro-regime militia member is seen shortly before being shot dead by gunmen in Tamu Township, Sagaing Region in a video screengrab.

Myanmar’s civilian National Unity Government (NUG) said Monday it would severely punish any members of the People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) found guilty of executing a civilian woman in Tamu Township, Sagaing Region.

The NUG’s move came after a video clip went viral on social media in which a woman accused of being a junta informant and a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia member is shown being beaten and shot dead on a road by a number of armed people.

Local people said the killing happened in June, and that the woman was a junta informant who provided information that led to the arrest and killing in detention of a local PDF member.

However, The Irrawaddy could not independently verify whether or not the victim was a junta informant and militia member.

Since early December, the video has been circulating widely on pro-regime accounts on Telegram and other social media platforms, accompanied by messages labeling the PDFs as terrorists.

In addition to the condemnation from regime supporters, the video has drawn criticism from human rights groups and activists.

U Naing Htoo Aung, the secretary of the NUG’s Defense Ministry and an official of the Tamu-PDF, admitted via a local media outlet that Battalion (4) of the Tamu-PDF was responsible for the extrajudicial execution of the woman.

“This is in contravention of the code of conduct and rules of engagement laid down by the Ministry of Defense,” the NUG said in a statement.

It added that it has directed relevant officials to urgently investigate the incident in detail to find out which PDF members were involved and which rules of engagement were violated.

“If anyone is found to be in breach of any of the rules stipulated by law, a severe penalty will be imposed on those found guilty as this is an unacceptable situation,” the NUG said.

It said PDF forces must act in accordance with military law and procedures in their endeavor to carry out the People’s Defensive Revolution and to counter terrorism.

The NUG also reminded PDF and People’s Police Force members not to fall into the trap of acting like the forces of the terrorist military council by committing atrocities and barbaric acts.

“The revolution is combating inhumane acts of the military fascists and so must not at any time act like the military by committing crimes against humanity and performing inhuman acts,” the NUG said.

Concerning the execution of the woman, NUG Human Rights Minister U Aung Myo Min said on his Facebook that “In the revolution against the bloodthirsty terrorist military, it is necessary for [resistance members] to comply with rules and procedures.”

On Monday, the NUG also pledged to do its utmost to prevent such incidents from happening again anywhere in the country.