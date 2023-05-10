Burma Myanmar Resistance Couple Killed in Mon State Airstrikes

Khin Thandar Swe (left) and Tun Lin Aung

A resistance couple were killed on Sunday in two Myanmar junta airstrikes on a Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) camp in Mon State.

The bombing killed three resistance fighters and injured four others in Ye and Thanbyuzayat, the southernmost Mon townships, according to the Albino Tiger Column.

Tun Lin Aung, 34, and Khin Thandar Swe, 19, who were a couple, were killed, according to the group.

Khin Thandar Swe was a student from Myeik District in Tanintharyi Region who joined the revolution at 17.

She was trained by a people’s defense force and the KNLA and joined the Albino Tigers, which is part of KNLA Brigade 6.

Tun Lin Aung worked in transport and social media management for a Yangon cosmetics company before joining the revolution in 2021.

The other victim was Zwe Man Linn, 25, who joined the Albino Tigers in 2021. Last May he suffered leg injuries in fighting near Myohaung village where at least 17 junta soldiers were killed, according to the Albino Tigers.

In March, another resistance couple in their 20s were killed by junta troops ahead of their wedding day after being seized in Magwe Region on a tipoff.