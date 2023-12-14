Myanmar’s regime has released jailed soldiers to serve on the frontlines, according to prison sources.

Around 200 soldiers ranked sergeant and below have been freed from Insein Prison, 17 from an agricultural labor camp in Yangon Region, around 150 from Obo Prison and 16 from Myingyan Prison in Mandalay Region, over 40 from Pyay Prison, 17 from Paungde and 62 from Taungoo Prison in Bago Region, 17 from Kale Prison and 30 from Shwebo Prison in Sagaing Region, and more than 100 from Sittwe Prison in Rakhine State since December 7.

The regime faces serious shortages of personnel and on December 3 an amnesty was offered for deserters to return to barracks.

A labor camp guard in Yangon Region said: “Deserters were taken away on December 7. Most detainees are in bad health and feeble. It was not an amnesty. Junta personnel just arrived and took them.”

An unnamed Correction Department source said: “The jailed deserters were forcibly taken. Most were unfit to fight.”

The junta claimed on December 3 that deserters were asking to return to join the fighting across the country and undefined “minor offenses” would be forgiven.

Junta spokesman Major General Zaw Min Tun said earlier this month: “It is not desertion if soldiers return or have the intention to serve military duty. In these cases, we will treat it as absence without leave and not as desertion.”

According to the Defense Services Act, desertion is punishable by seven years in prison or death, attempted deserters face up to seven years in jail and absence without leave can bring a three-year sentence.

A member of the Myanmar Political Prisoners Network said: “Junta officials told detainees they had to serve in the military for the remainder of their sentences. It was embarrassing.”

The military faces a recruitment crisis, numerous desertions and heavy casualties. Hundreds of soldiers have surrendered since Operation 1027 was launched in northern Shan State on October 27.

Former captain Htet Myat, who defected after the 2021 coup, said: “There have been heavy casualties since Operation 1027 began. Even before the offensive, desertions were high and the military weakens further.

“The military has weapons but the troops know they risk their lives because of [regime leader] Min Aung Hlaing’s thirst for power. Resistance forces are inviting them to defect and say they don’t want soldiers to die for nothing. Some have made the right choice by defecting. Min Aung Hlaing is welcoming back deserters because he fears there will be no one left to fight for him.”

During Operation 1027, 41 members of Light Infantry Battalion 143, 126 members of Light Infantry Battalion 128, including the commander Kyaw Ye Aung, and 124 family members, and Infantry Battalion 125 and 129 in northern Shan State surrendered to the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army.

Junta troops also fled when resistance forces launched attacks to seize Kawlin town in Sagaing Region. Thirty-two junta soldiers led by Captain Kaung Myat Ko from Division 66 deployed at Loikaw University in Karenni State’s capital, Loikaw, surrendered to the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force. Twenty-three troops from Light Infantry Division 22 surrendered in Kyaikmayaw Township, Mon State.

The United States Institute of Peace recently estimated that the regime has around 150,000 personnel, including 70,000 combat troops.

It reported that more than 20,000 soldiers had been killed, injured, defected, deserted or retired since the 2021 coup.