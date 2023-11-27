The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) says Myanmar’s junta will continue to use chemical weapons, including against civilians, across the country.

The MNDAA said last week that junta forces dropped four chemical bombs on a hilltop outpost in Namsalat village, Hseni Township, northern Shan State, on November 23.

The junta camp had been seized by the MNDAA before the attack, the group said.

Its troops reportedly suffered from dizziness and vomiting. The armed group said it was not the first use of chemical weapons since Operation 1027 began in northern Shan State on October 27.

MNDAA spokesman Li Kyarwen told The Irrawaddy that the junta always denies breaching international law. “It could launch more chemical attacks on both civilians and revolutionary forces,” he said.

He said the MNDAA is equipping its troops to protect them from chemical attacks.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), an ally of the MNDAA in the Brotherhood Alliance, reported the use of a chemical bomb on its troops at the Sakhan Thit hill base in Namkham Township on November 18.

“The use of chemical weapons is banned globally and is a war crime,” the TNLA statement said.

A TNLA representative told The Irrawaddy that the group is gathering more evidence through technical investigations and laboratory assessments.

The TNLA reported the use of a chemical bomb on November 4 at Mong Kyat camp in Lashio Township, which had been seized from the military.

It said TNLA soldiers suffered from dizziness, breathlessness, nausea, extreme agitation, fatigue and low blood oxygen levels.

The junta’s spokesman, Major General Zaw Min Tun, has rejected the accusations.