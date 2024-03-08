Myanmar’s junta dropped chemical bombs on the Pa-O town of Hsi Hseng in northern Shan State on Thursday, according to the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA).

Fighting between the junta and PNLA and its resistance allies broke out in Hsi Hseng on Monday when junta soldiers tried to retake the town which was liberated in late January.

On March 6, the regime bombed the town using drones carrying chemical bombs, causing oxygen depletion, fatigue, dizziness, rapid breathing and itching to PNLA troops, the armed group said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The Arakan Army accused the junta of using chemical weapons in Paletwa Township, southern Chin State, from Y-8 and Y-12 aircraft on December 3 last year.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army in November said the junta attacked its Nant Zalat hill base from Hseni Township with four chemical bombs.

In Hsi Hseng junta shelling has been reported from bases around the town, a member of the Pa-O Youth Organization (PYO) said.

“Fighting occurs every day. It was fierce on Wednesday. Shells from junta bases rain onto the town. Some of the poorer residents are trapped in the town,” she said.

The township now has over 70,000 displaced people, she said.

Over 1,000 civilians reportedly remain in His Hseng.

On Thursday night, a junta drone force arrived at Loilem base in southern Shan State in 21 trucks, she said.

More than 40 shells were fired at the town on Monday and over 100 on Tuesday, including from drones, damaging the hospital, according to the PNLA.

The PYO said that since January 24, 47 civilians had been killed, about 60 injured and 15 religious buildings and over 160 homes destroyed by the junta.