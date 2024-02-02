In its latest crackdown on independent media in Myanmar, the regime has revoked the license of a publishing house known for publishing political books, state media said on Thursday.

The regime revoked the license of Toemyit Publishing on Jan. 27 for allegedly violating Section 8 of the 2014 Printing and Publishing Law, junta media said, accusing Toemyit of publishing books that harm national security, the rule of law and community peace and tranquility, as well as equality, freedom, justice and the fundamental rights of citizens.

The regime also revoked the license of printing house La Pyae Lin because it had been a printer for Toemyit.

Junta media did not specify the book published by Toemyit that violated the law, but it is believed its latest publication – “Mindset Revolution” – was the trigger. The book by Dr. Aung Khin is critical of military regimes in Myanmar and argues that society needs to change it mindset to create a democratic society.

The book was published for the first time in 2019, under the since ousted government led by the National League for Democracy.

“Toemyit published the book for the second time under the military rule, so it has had its license revoked,” a Yangon-based author close to Toemyit said.

The owner of Toemyit, Win Zaw Latt, is a political and satirical author. Poet Aung Way is the father of La Pyae Lin Printing House owner U La Pyae Way. Aung Way is a former political prisoner who was forced into exile under the previous military regime. He participates in the Spring Revolution by writing revolutionary poems.

One netizen wrote on Facebook: “I feel sorry that Toemyit and La Pyae Lin were banned. I was expecting certain books from Toemyit.”

The regime cracked down on independent media in Myanmar after the coup, raiding newsrooms, arresting and jailing journalists, and imposing restrictions on publishing houses.

It revoked the licenses of at least five publishing houses and two printing houses before Toemyit and La Pyae Lin.

Others have received warnings, indicating that the regime closely monitors the publishing industry for any dissent. Publishers are consequently forced to be cautious with the content and choice of words in the books they plan to publish.

Two publishing houses were banned for publishing “boy love” fiction, a popular romance genre in Thailand. Lwin Oo publishing house had its license revoked after it was found to be selling the book “Myanmar’s Rohingya Genocide” by Irish-Australian academic Ronan Lee online. Yan Aung publishing house was shuttered for publishing a book that the regime alleged contradicted Buddha’s teachings. Hsan Kyel printing house was banned for printing anti-regime flyers.

Piti Eain publishing house, run by prominent doctor and activist Dr. Phyo Thiha, had its license revoked by the regime after the doctor criticized it on social media.

U Win Zaw, the owner of San Hla printing house in Sagaing Region’s Kale Town, was arrested for printing anti-regime materials for protesters.

The regime amended the Printing and Publishing Law in March of last year, introducing punishments for any printed work deemed to be harmful to national security, the rule of law, and community peace and tranquility, as well as encouraging crime, violence and terrorism.

Publishers are concerned that the regime will re-introduce the draconian censorship used by the previous junta, which required that all books, newspapers and magazines be submitted to a government censor for vetting before publication.

At a cabinet meeting of the regime in August last year, Min Aung Hlaing urged his ministers to crack down on the publishing, film, and music industries as well as social media. His excuse was that a published statement, movie dialogue, song lyric, or social media post can damage the “national character and solidarity” of Myanmar and its people.

In December, the regime formed a committee to take legal action against the posting of fake and false news, political dissent, and vulgarity on social media. The committee is chaired by the deputy of home affairs.