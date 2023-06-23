Myanmar Junta Seizes Key Sagaing Road

The road closure hampers the delivery of aid to displaced people in Salingyi with the demand for food and medicine rising, according to rescue teams.

He said the troops are expected to move to the Chinese-owned Letpadaung copper mine in the township.

A member of Monywa PDF said: “The troops are carrying out many brutal attacks and villagers are afraid. We are trying to protect our people if they make a move.”

Troops have been raiding villages in the area and burning houses since the attack.

Around 100 troops raided Nyaungpingyi village on June 17, burning houses and killing two villagers, according to residents.

A Yay Baung villager said: “We left our village on Friday morning after troops closed the road. They could attack our village at any time.”

Myanmar junta troops have seized a section of the Pathein-Monywa road, prompting thousands of villagers in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region, to leave their homes.

