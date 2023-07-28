Ukrainian military analysts say mortar rounds from Myanmar are being used by Russia’s military in Ukraine.

Ukrainian military affairs website Militarnyi, also known as the Ukrainian Military Center, reported on Wednesday that 120mm mortar rounds manufactured by Myanmar’s military are being used in Ukraine.

Militarnyi said Ukraine Weapons Tracker analysts had confirmed the reports.

Most markings were erased but the shape of the fins, residual markings and fuses identified the shells, said Militarnyi, which monitors Russia’s invasion.

War Noir, an independent weapons researcher, tweeted on Wednesday: “Several photos posted by the combatants of Russian forces display that the RuAF (Russia Aerospace Forces) started to operate 12ER mortar bombs originally produced by Myanmar. These are apparently supplied by the junta in Myanmar recently.”

Customs data was used by Nikkei Asia last month to report that Russia is buying back weapons previously shipped to Myanmar and India.

It said Russia may be reimporting weapons to meet a shortfall on the frontline with the help of long-lasting allies.

Junta sources said the mortar rounds are from Myanmar military’s Directorate of Defence Industries, also known as Ka Pa Sa.

“They are Myanmar-made. They are manufactured at Ka Pa SA’s factory along with 60mm and 105mm rounds,” said a warrant officer in Myanmar’s weapons sector.

But the Ukrainian photos do not match the standard motor rounds produced at the factory in Padaung Township, Bago Region.

The factory source said the ammunition might be produced specifically for Russia or be an updated design.

Another junta source confirmed that the 120mm mortar rounds are from the junta but they appear to perform better than standard shells, suggesting Russian technicians are collaborating in the manufacturing process.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, told the VOA in March that Russia is trying to buy “anything, anywhere” to supply its forces in Ukraine.