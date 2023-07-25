Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has handed out 220 honorary titles on his allies, including prominent Buddhist monks, to reward those supporting military rule.

On Sunday he gave titles to Buddhist leaders Sitagu Sayadaw and Dhammasuta Chekinda, the military’s Quartermaster General Kyaw Swar Lin, Myanmar Economic Corporation chairman Lieutenant General Nyo Saw and Aung Khaing Than, who reportedly donated the marble for the colossal Maravijaya Buddha statue in Naypyitaw.

Aung Khaing Than, the managing director of Anglo Mining Co Ltd in Mandalay, was awarded the Sīhasudhammamaṇijotadhara title for his “remarkable donation” to the statue.

The marble block from the family’s quarry was donated to former military dictator Than Shwe in 2013 for a Buddha statue. Than Shwe gave the marble to the military, which was then headed by Min Aung Hlaing, in 2017.

Sitagu Sayadaw and Dhammasuta Chekinda, who performed religious rites at what is reportedly the world’s biggest sitting Buddha, were respectively given the Thray Sithu and Sithu titles for their “contributions” to the statue. The two monks have also received religious titles and promotions within their religious institutions since the 2021 coup.

Nyo Saw, who was appointed as Min Aung Hlaing’s economic advisor in early July, and Kyaw Swar Lin, who was awarded Sithu title last year, were given the Thray Sithu title.

The military-owned conglomerate MEC is sanctioned by the US and Kyaw Swar Lin was also sanctioned by the EU on July 20.

Lieutenant General Kan Myint Than, chief officer of the Directorate of Defense Industries, who received the Sithu title together with Kyaw Swar Lin last year, was given the Thray Sithu.

Min Aung Hlaing awarded medals to 45 police officers in the resistance strongholds of Sagaing and Magwe regions. Five MEC officers and the general manager of the military-run Inwa Bank also received administrative performance awards.

The junta chief conferred honorary titles on himself and former dictators Ne Win, Saw Maung and Than Shwe.

Min Aung Hlaing has conferred titles on nearly 4,000 people since the 2021 coup.

The titles and medals have cost around 7 billion kyats amid deepening poverty and economic chaos.