Coordinated attacks on junta targets launched by an anti-regime ethnic alliance in northern Shan State last week have expanded into upper Sagaing Region, a stronghold of the anti-regime resistance, the alliance announced on Monday.

The Brotherhood Alliance—which comprises the Arakan Army (AA), Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA)—launched Operation 1027 in northern Shan State on Friday targeting junta military camps, outposts and police stations. It said on Monday that in the operation’s first three days, alliance forces had seized 67 outposts and taken control of Chin Shwe Haw, a trade town near the Chinese border.

Since the first day of the operation, the AA has been fighting against junta troops in mountainous terrain to the west of Maw Gun Mountain in Tigyaing Township in upper Sagaing Region. The fighting continued as of Monday, the alliance said.

AA spokesperson Khaing Thu Kha told The Irrawaddy on Monday afternoon that intense fighting between AA forces and regime troops was still going on.

“The regime used air strikes. Details still unknown,” he said.

The alliance said the junta had suffered huge casualties and the AA had also experienced some losses.

Tigyaing Township is in Katha District, which borders Kachin State. The township has previously seen clashes pitting combined forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), the AA and local anti-regime People’s Defence Forces (PDFs) against regime troops.

Regarding actions related to Operation 1027 in Tigyaing, KIA spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy they are a collaboration between anti-regime resistance forces with a common goal: to topple the military junta.

“The brotherhood doesn’t confine its attack to one area. They saw a good opportunity in Tigyaing and they launched the attack. We are also collaborating with them in northern Shan State,” he said.

On Monday, intense fighting broke out between the alliance and regime troops in Mong Ko, Kunlong, Hseni and Nawnghkio in Shan State, and the clashes were still going on as of Tuesday morning.