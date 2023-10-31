Myanmar’s regime allowed a relative to visit President U Win Myint under surveillance at Taungoo Prison in Bago Region on Saturday for the first time.

The 71-year-old deposed president was moved to Taungoo from an undisclosed location in January. Since then he was not allowed to meet visitors.

U Win Myint is in good health, according to a National League for Democracy (NLD) member.

He was suffering with a urinary catheter in June, according to prison sources.

U Win Myint was detained by the regime during the February 1, 2021, coup and jailed on charges of incitement, violation of Covid rules and corruption after what was widely seen as kangaroo court hearings.

In court testimony, the president exposed the illegality of the coup by revealing the details of his arrest, explaining that the military attempted to force his resignation to legitimize the takeover by threatening him with “harm” if he refused.

U Win Myint reportedly told the generals that he would rather die than consent to their proposal.

The junta initially sentenced him to 12 years in prison but cut it to eight years in August.

Meanwhile, the regime has not responded to requests to visit State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

She was also detained on February 1, 2021, and is being held in solitary confinement in Naypyitaw Prison.

In August the regime took six years off her 33-year jail term.

“We made five requests to visit Aunty [Daw Aung San Suu Kyi] since we heard that prison visits will be allowed, but there has been no reply,” a source said.

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, has been denied adequate medical care, healthy food and sufficient comfort in prison, according to the NLD.

She suffered several health issues, including severe toothache, dizziness and low-blood pressure in September.