Clashes continue in Kawkareik, Karen State, since the Karen National Liberation Army and resistance allies attacked Myanmar junta strongholds in the key town near the Thai border on November 27.

The Lion Battalion posted on Facebook on Tuesday: “Clashes are ongoing in Kawkareik Township and neighboring Kyaikmayaw Township in Mon State. Many houses have been destroyed by regime shelling and airstrikes as its ground troops suffer heavy casualties.”

Nearly 20 percent of Kawkareik residents remain amid heavy junta airstrikes and shelling, according to a volunteer.

A displaced resident told The Irrawaddy: “I left my home on November 24 before the fighting broke out. Only a few people remain in central Kawkareik to look after their houses.”

Kawkareik town had over 6,200 households in the 2019 census conducted under the National League for Democracy government.

A volunteer assisting the displaced said: “I got calls from at least 10 people trapped in the town. They said they needed to be evacuated urgently.

Volunteers say fighting prevents them reaching Kawkareik and they can only offer transport to those outside the town.

A video posted by a Kawkareik resident on Tuesday showed the extent of damage to houses and religious buildings in the town.

Junta bombardments have killed at least five civilians, according to residents.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

At least three people, including two novice monks, were injured by regime shelling in Kawkareik Township in late November.

Kawkareik is on the trade route with Thailand and around 100 trucks are purportedly trapped on the Asia road to Myawaddy on the border.