Fighting between junta troops and resistance forces continues along the main road between Hpruso and Bawlakhe townships in eastern Kayah State, local residents and the Karenni National Defense Force (KNDF) said.

The KNDF and allied resistance forces have clashed with junta troops near Nan Phe and Htar Le villages since a junta convoy of nearly 100 vehicles arrived in Hpruso Township at the beginning of September.

“Clashes occur daily near Htar Le Village. Junta troops are heading in the direction of Hpruso-Bawlakhe to take control of the main road so they can send in reinforcements and heavy weapons,” a representative of the armed group told The Irrawaddy on Monday.

The number of casualties among junta troops over the past month is still unknown due to communication difficulties, the KNDF said.

In contrast to last year, Kayah residents have reported an escalation of fighting in the state even during the monsoon season, after the military regime sent heavy reinforcements to Loikaw, the capital of Kayah, in late July.

Since the beginning of September, more than seven infantry battalions from the 55th and 66th light infantry divisions have left Demoso for Hpruso and Bawlakhe townships, according to the KNDF.

At the beginning of last month, junta troops suffered heavy casualties during clashes in Thay Su Le and Pu Hpar villages in Demoso Township.

The Irrawaddy was unable to confirm precise casualty figures.

A junta convoy consisting of around 100 vehicles remains stranded in Hpruso Township. Junta infantry troops are currently stationed in Htar Le Village and have been advancing between Htar Le and Nan Phe villages, resistance forces said.

Resistance forces said they need more weapons and ammunition to intercept the junta convoy in the area and urged civilians to avoid using the main road between Hpruso and Bawlakhe townships.

More than 800 clashes have broken out in Kayah State since the 2021 military coup, killing more than 2,300 junta troops, according to the Progressive Karenni People Force, which monitors junta atrocities in the state.

Around 320 resistance forces have reportedly been killed in the clashes.