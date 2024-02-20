Ethnic armed allies on Monday seized a junta base in Kachin State’s Mansi Township, bordering China, according to the Arakan Army (AA). The AA took part in the attack alongside the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and Kachin People’s Defense Forces (KPDFs).

The allies captured the junta base in Si Kham Gyi village after a four-day battle that began on Feb. 16. The permanent base had been occupied by the Myanmar for 30 years. It fell on Sunday evening despite heavy regime airstrikes to defend it, the AA said in a statement.

Strategically positioned on the border of Kachin and Shan states, the base lies on the route used by the regime to supply food to its bases in neighboring Bhamo Township by road.

The base housed troops from four infantry battalions under Northern Command and 21st Military Operations Command.

“We managed to occupy the base despite junta bombing raids. We are currently clearing the area. The regime continued air attacks until noon on Monday,” a KPDFs member told The Irrawaddy.

The regime conducted more than 60 air attacks during the four days of fighting, killing at least six civilians and wounding 15 others, according to the KIA.

Casualty numbers on either side are still not known. Residents from at least five villages have fled the fighting, with property damage also reported.

The Irrawaddy was unable to obtain comment from KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu about the fighting.

The Brotherhood Alliance of the AA, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Ta’ang National Liberation Army has halted its Operation 1027 offensive near the Chinese border in northern Shan State following pressure from China. But its political ally, the KIA, is pressing on with its attacks in northern Shan.

On Jan. 24, the KIA and KPDFs seized a junta stronghold in Nam Hpat Kar village on the Lashio-Muse road in the north of Kutkai Township after one month of fighting. The village is located on the border-trade route with China.

On Jan 21, the KIA also occupied a junta base in Man Wein Gyi village between Mansi Township and Namhkam town in northern Shan State. Man Wein Gyi is strategically located on routes to Ruili in China and Namkham.

The KIA and allied forces also defeated junta positions in northern Shan’s Momeik (Mongmit) on Jan. 18, but regime troops retook the town on Jan. 25 after KIA forces withdrew.

KIA and allied forces then seized neighboring Mabein Town on Jan. 20, giving them control of one town, two villages and surrounding areas.

A source on the ground who asked for anonymity said Momeik and Mabein are located on the route the KIA uses to supply People’s Defense Forces in Sagaing Region. The two towns are also lucrative gemstone hubs, adding impetus to efforts by Kachin resistance forces to control them.