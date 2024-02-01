The state of emergency will be extended again in August, if necessary, junta acting president Myint Swe told a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council (NDSC) on Wednesday as it extended military rule for another six months on the eve of the third anniversary of the coup.

The military declared a state of emergency when it ousted State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s government in February 2021, alleging fraud in the 2020 general elections.

Myanmar’s constitution states that an emergency can be declared for an initial period of one year and can “normally” be extended for a maximum of two half-year terms at the discretion of the military-dominated NDSC.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing, however, has extended emergency rule five times, citing the need to restore peace and stability so that the fresh election he promised after the coup could be held.

Based on what Myint Swe said, the regime will again extend emergency rule in August for another six months.

Min Aung Hlaing justified the latest extension to emergency rule by saying his regime needs more time to restore peace and stability in order to hold a free and fair election.

He told the NDSC that the voting would be held in all regions and states across the country – an unrealistic promise as fighting escalates across the country.

Min Aung Hlaing previously said a fresh poll would be held after the nationwide census, which was scheduled to be completed around the end of 2024. However, after losing more than 30 towns and territory on many fronts, the census itself is unlikely.

At the NDSC meeting, Myint Swe told the regime to do whatever it can to restore peace and stability in the next six months, and whether it is necessary to extend the state of emergency would depend on the results.

It is widely believed that the regime will do whatever it takes to retain its grip on power. People across Myanmar joined a silent strike against the regime on Thursday, the third anniversary of the coup.