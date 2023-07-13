Burma Five Myanmar Junta Troops Killed in Predawn Ambush in Sagaing Region

Myinmu Township in Sagaing Region. / Photo: CJ

At least five junta troops were killed in a predawn ambush Thursday in Khwet Khwin Village of Myinmu Township in the resistance stronghold of Sagaing Region, according to resistance forces.

Junta troops were ambushed by local resistance forces at around 4.30am while they were raiding Khwet Khwin Village, according to a spokesperson from Myinmu People’s Defense Force (PDF).

The joint attack was conducted by PDF groups, including Zero Guerrilla Force, which made a daring visit to Sadaung Town last month.

At least five bodies of junta troops were found on Nyaung Gyi Aing Road between Ayadaw and Myinmu townships, a resident of Khwet Khwin Village said.

The Myinmu PDF carried out a drone attack while junta forces raided village houses after the ambush, but the number of causalities is unknown.

A junta column with about 200 troops has raided a dozen villages in Myinmu and Ayadaw townships over the past week.

Junta forces killed four resistance members last week when they raided Na Be Kyu, Nyaung Myit and Ma Gyi Kan villages, a village resistance fighter said.

About 230 houses in Gon Nyin Seik, 70 houses in Ngar Kin (North) and 230 houses in Ngar Kin (Ywar Ma) villages in Myinmu Township were incinerated by junta troops between July 7 and July 9.

The same junta column moved towards Ayadaw Township where it torched at least 100 houses in Nyaung Pin, Ma Le Thar and Kan Yin villages on Tuesday.

Three village residents were killed by junta troops in Ayadaw during Tuesday’s raid, residents said.

More than 20,000 people have fled their homes in a dozen villages and more than 630 houses in Myinmu and Ayadaw townships were set ablaze from June 7 to June 11.