At least five civilians including a five-year-old girl were killed when Myanmar junta warplanes bombed Namkham Township, northern Shan State in retaliation for relentless attacks on its key base by the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), local volunteers report.

The civilians were killed when their houses were hit by bombs at around midnight on Wednesday, the Ta’ang Women’s Organization (TWO) said, citing reports by local residents.

Another four people, including a six-year-old child, were injured by the junta airstrikes, the TWO reported.

“Those killed included at least four displaced people while two of the injured are in critical condition,” the organization said.

The latest civilian bombing comes after a junta warplane dropped its payload of 500-pound bombs on Thapyay village in neighboring Lashio Township on Monday, killing two women and wounding two others.

The TNLA seized Namkham town on November 7 but is still engaged in fierce fighting to seize the last

major junta stronghold in Namkham township.

“Daily clashes are ongoing to seize Sakan Thit. They [junta military] are relying on aerial assaults and shelling to defend the base, a TNLA representative said.

The junta launched a dozen air and artillery strikes on Thursday alone, the Ta’ang armed group added.

Sakan Thit base, around one mile south of Namkham town, has been under relentless attack by the TNLA since early November, following the launch of the Operation 1027 resistance offensive on October 27.

Junta troops have also deployed chemical bombs during the battles, the TNLA claimed.

On Thursday, TNLA said its battalions had taken at least three more junta bases in Kutkai, Manton and Kyaukme townships.

The TNLA says it has so far seized over 55 junta bases in Namkham, Nawngkio, Kyaukme, Kutkai, Hsipaw, Lashio and Muse townships during the ongoing anti-regime offensive in northern Shan.

A total of 300 junta outposts and main bases in Shan State have reportedly been seized by the Brotherhood Alliance, made up of the TNLA, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Arkan Army, since October 27.

Junta forces have responded to the expansion of Operation 1027 by intensifying their attacks on civilian communities, killing at least 309 people and wounding 413, according to the parallel National Unity Government (NUG).

Indiscriminate shelling and airstrikes in northern Shan State had reportedly killed at least 100 civilians and injured 160 as of Nov. 30.