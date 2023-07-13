Burma Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s Lawyers Appeal for Her Release

Jailed State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s junta-controlled Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an appeal over jailed State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s conviction in five cases of corruption regarding alleged misuse of public funds for the rental and subsequent purchase of a helicopter.

A source close to the Supreme Court said: “Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s lawyers argued the accusation is unfounded and called for her release. The prosecution side argued against the appeal.”

The Supreme Court will likely hand down its ruling at the next hearing, said the source.

The five corruption charges relate to the ousted National League for Democracy (NLD) government’s rental and purchase of a helicopter for use during natural disasters and state affairs, including rescues and emergencies. The military regime alleged that former President U Win Myint and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi broke the law and squandered government funds on the helicopter.

Former Vice-President Henry Van Thio, who also headed the NLD government’s national disaster management committee, testified in Daw Aung San Suu Kyi’s defense at the helicopter trial. The pair however were sentenced to seven years in prison in December 2022.

In total, 78-year-old NLD leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to 33 years in jail on 19 charges filed by the junta. She is currently being held in solitary confinement in Napyitaw Prison. U Win Myint, the 71-year-old deposed president, was given 12 years on eight charges. He is currently being held in Taungoo Prison.

The Supreme Court is also set to hear appeals from Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and U Win Myint over other convictions this month.