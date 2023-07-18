Junta troops sustained heavy losses during six days of resistance attacks on regime bases and military units in Karen State’s Kyainseikgyi Township, according to resistance group Special Operation Force (SOF), which is under the command of the National Unity Government’s Defense Ministry.

The resistance group said it coordinated the attacks on junta bases and military units from July 11 to 16 with the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and two resistance groups—Federal Wing and Cloud Wings—that use drones to attack junta troops and facilities.

They attacked a military outpost in Kyainseikgyi Township where a unit of Light Infantry Battalion 558 was stationed and continued with attacks on two other junta units attempting to reinforce the outpost.

The combined force used drones to bomb a township police station, a junta-controlled township general administration department office and the land records office in the town of Kyainseikgyi, damaging the three buildings.

At least 10 regime forces were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the attacks on junta facilities in the town, the junta outpost and the two units sent as reinforcements, Federal Wing said in a statement on Monday.

The Irrawaddy was unable to independently verify the number of casualties.

The junta responded to the attacks with shelling and airstrikes, injuring one resistance fighter.

SOF and Cloud Wings jointly conducted drone strikes dropping 60mm and 80mm bombs on a police station and an electric power plant used by the regime on July 6 and 7.

One regime soldier was killed and five others were injured, according to the SOF statement.

KNLA troops raided Kyainseikgyi police station and junta offices on June 2, reportedly killing 10 junta troops and injuring 15 others, resistance groups said.

Junta troops responded to the attack by shelling civilian targets, including a religious building, killing four civilians and injuring a novice monk. Three children were also injured in a junta airstrike on civilian targets in the town.

Fighting has been intense in Kyainseikgyi Township since last year. Martial law was imposed in the township in February.