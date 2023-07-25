Resistance groups claim to have killed pro-junta militia members during an urban raid in the town of Taze, Sagaing Region on Monday.

Fighters of Taze Township People’s Defense Forces staged a guerilla attack on three vehicles of pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia patrolling the town.

The shootout killed two militia members and wounded three others, said the resistance group, which also seized a vehicle belonging to the militia.

No casualties from the clash were reported among either resistance members or civilians.

A Taze resident told The Irrawaddy that regime forces were stopping and checking vehicles in the town center a day after the clash on Tuesday.

The ambush came after local combined resistance groups repeatedly attacked a junta convoy of 122 troops from July 14 to 17 as it traveled from Taze town to reinforce a police outpost at Kaduma village in the west of the township.

Junta forces deployed an MI 35 helicopter gunship to protect the convoy after sustaining heavy losses.

More than two-dozen regime troops were reportedly killed in the three days of resistance ambushes, according to the rebel groups and local media.

Taze was among the first townships in the country to launch armed resistance against military rule following the February 2021 coup.

The armed uprising in Taze began in early April 2021, when residents took up old-fashioned hunting guns and makeshift air guns to prevent military trucks from entering the town and dispersing an anti-coup demonstration by several-thousand residents.

The township has experienced frequent clashes ever since.