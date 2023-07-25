Myanmar junta troops reportedly detained 20 villagers and killed six others in western Madaya Township and burned almost 200 houses in the east of the Mandalay Region township over two weeks.

Two men were shot dead and a woman wounded in Nyaung Oke village in western Madaya on Monday, according to a resistance group.

“Ma Ei Zar Linn was shot in the arm and her father, U Thein Linn and U Shwe Pyone died on the spot,” said a representative of the Madaya People Defense Force(PDF).

He added that junta forces detained around 20 villagers in Nyaung Oke’s monastery on Monday evening.

The fate of the detainees is unknown.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

Around 40 junta troops are reportedly stationed at the monastery.

“They are on high alert because boats for reinforcements and supplies will pass through western Madaya on the Irrawaddy River in the coming days,” a resistance fighter said.

Another fighter said junta troops frequently detain young villagers during raids, accusing them of fighting with resistance groups.

On July 14, junta infantry troops detained five Nyaung Oke villagers and four days later residents retrieved the bodies of three detainees from the Myaung River, an Irrawaddy tributary.

Only one detainee was released, a villager said.

In eastern Madaya, almost 200 houses in five villages were burned down by junta troops after the Air Defense Battalion near In Gyin Myaing village was shelled by Mandalay People’s Defense Force (PDF) on July 15.

Junta convoys were then ambushed by resistance forces, according to Mandalay PDF.

Around 700 junta troops were purportedly mobilized in eastern Madaya last week, conducting raids and looting homes.

More than 12 villages in the east of the township have been raided this month, displacing thousands of civilians, according to resistance groups.