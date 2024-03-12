The Arakan Army (AA) says it controls the island town of Ramree near the major Chinese special economic zone (SEZ) on the southern Rakhine State coast after nearly three months of fighting.

Ramree Township shares an island with Kyaukphyu Township where the Kyaukphyu deep sea port developed by the Kyaukphyu SEZ Deep Seaport Co Ltd, a joint venture between the China International Trust and Investment Corporation Group’s Myanmar Port Investment Co and the junta-backed Kyaukphyu SEZ Management Committee.

The projects are key to the 1,700km China-Myanmar Economic Corridor connecting Yunnan province to the Indian Ocean as part of the wider Belt and Road Initiative. The junta has been fortifying Kyaukphyu Township for several months.

Despite airlifting in a large number of troops and repeated shelling and airstrikes, the junta reportedly lost Ramree to the AA on Monday.

The junta has made no comment.

Clashes in Ramree began in mid-December and the public hospital, markets, schools and religious buildings have largely been destroyed.

The AA said it was chasing and detaining junta troops who fled the town

It told residents to delay their return because junta troops planted mines and bombs over the past three months and civilians should wait until the town has been cleared.

The AA said it is now targeting junta battalion headquarters in Rathedaung Township.

Clashes were reported in Maungdaw Township on Sunday and Monday after AA troops blocked retreating regime forces who had abandoned outposts.

At least 177 regime personnel have recently crossed the Bangladeshi border to escape the AA.

Since November 13 last year, the AA has seized around 180 junta strongholds and around nine towns, including the whole of Paletwa Township in southern Chin State.

The junta has begun forcibly recruiting and training Rohingya in Rakhine State.