The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) has re-opened the border crossing in Chin Shwe Haw, a town it seized from the regime during Operation 1027, but no trade is flowing from either side of the border with China.

The Brotherhood Alliance, which includes the MNDAA, took control of all major routes to the border trading towns of Muse, Chin Shwe Haw, Laukkai and Hseni after launching its offensive against the junta on Oct. 27 in northern Shan State. Myanmar’s border trade with China has come to a complete halt since.

At the latest round of China-mediated talks between the Brotherhood Alliance and the regime earlier this month, the two sides reportedly agreed that border trade would resume through Chin Shwe Haw.

The border crossing was re-opened on Monday for trade and travel. However, trade could not resume because the regime has blocked the trade route near Lashio town, merchants said.

“Kokang authorities have opened Chin Shwe Haw border crossing, but the military has blocked the road from Lashio [to the border crossing]. So, we can’t get through,” an exporter told The Irrawaddy.

Merchants are currently using the Taunggyi-Kengtung-Mongla route and the border trade gate in Kachin State’s Kanpiketi to trade with China.

Both China and the military regime remain silent about the re-opening of Chin Shwe Haw.

The MNDAA seized Chin Shwe Haw, Pansai, Hseni, Monekoe, Laukkai, and Konkyan towns in a nearly 10-week offensive. Another alliance member, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, seized Namkham, Namhsan, Mantong, Mongngaw, Monglon, Namtu and Kutkai towns.

Beijing-brokered negotiations in January resulted in a ceasefire in northern Shan State. During the latest round of talks, from Feb. 29 to March 1, the two sides agreed to resume border trade with customs tariffs reportedly to be shared between the regime and the MNDAA on a 30-70 basis.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun refused to provide details about the results of the talks, saying that management of border crossings and trade will remain under the control of the junta and Chinese government.

The Irrawaddy’s phone calls to MNDAA spokesman Li Jiawen went unanswered.

Myanmar’s exports to China through the border were worth US$ 1.9 billion in the first 11 months of this fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 1, 2024), down from US$ 2.2 billion in the year-ago period, according to the junta’s Commerce Ministry.

The Taunggyi-Kengtung-Mongla route is controlled by the regime and the National Democratic Alliance Army (NDAA), also known as the Mongla Group. Mongla is under de facto control of the NDAA. Merchants have to pay taxes to both the regime and the NDAA to export agricultural produce.