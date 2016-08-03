Security Increased After ISIS Hit List Targets Aung San Suu Kyi

- News
RANGOON — President Office’s Spokesperson Zaw Htay said that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi’s security would be increased, in response to reports that she was on an ISIS target list in Malaysia.
“We don’t need to worry too much but we also can’t underestimate it. We will take this matter seriously and will increase security during her local and international tours,” Zaw Htay told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday.
The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that Aung San Suu Kyi was on an ISIS hit list sent to Maylasia’s Negri Sembilan police station on Monday, along with the Malaysian prime minister, his deputy, the attorney-general, the inspector-general of police, and three ministers.
The report stated that the two-page letter entitled “IS threat” included photographs of the targeted leaders and claimed there were about 700 ISIS militants in Negri Sembilan. Malaysian police have dismissed the claim.
It said police would investigate the authenticity of the letter and try to establish the identity of the sender.
“Given the nature of IS activities, the group generally works by connecting with in-country networks. Although we haven’t faced terrorist attacks, we will watch suspicious networks closely. We will also cooperate with the international community, including Asean and the Malaysian police,” Zaw Htay said.
ISIS is an acronym for the jihadist group known as The Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (or the Levant). The armed organization controls areas of conflict-torn Iraq and Syria.
If that is true and anything happens to ASSK, I am pretty sure
there will be no more muslims in Burma.
Suborning the Police
A very clear message needs to be sent to any would be ISIS agent , internal or external, that any sign or action that threatens Burmese leader(s) will be met with a very strong retaliatory action targeted at the Burmese Muslim population.
This is not a threat but rather , a reminder that , that’s how the Burmese will respond/ retaliate. The general population is more than ready to take such actions and just a whiff of a threat will set off these actions.
SCAREG
Islamic State is an illegitimate “state”. Please refer to it as the “so called” Islamic State.
ISIS soldiers and Myanmar soldiers do not deserve to put Suu Kyi’s sarong on their heads. ISIS and Myanmar soldiers are from the same Devil.
Why does ISIS Hit List Targets Aung San Suu Kyi? If ISIS doesn’t have their agent in Burma, can they ever dream of issuing such threats? Like France, Burma should raid all its mosques synchronously and find out the agents in the country. Prevention is always better than cure. Though the measure so taken may be criticized by some, for the majority and also the future of the country, there is no other option left. Incidences like money and gold smuggling into the country, the control of gem, moneychanging and finance related transactions, should not be the monopoly of the Muslims of Burma, as could be seen now. I am not a Islamophobe, and I have very good Muslim friends who helped me in many instances, but even a devout Muslim, if he is patriotic, will say no to my proposal. This should be a real eye opener.
Now the pressure is on her to jail or defrock the real perpetrators like Pamaukha to show that she and her government are genuinely striving towards equality amongst religions and races and will not put up with obstacles to this from dissidents
Myanmar is not her own property; and the days of the dictators are gone. Please don’t try to make her neo-dictator by ordering her to defrock. The people of Myanmar had suffered a lot, and they know well their road to emancipation. They need no foreign agents as the chief of state.