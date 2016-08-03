BURMA

Security Increased After ISIS Hit List Targets Aung San Suu Kyi

RANGOON — President Office’s Spokesperson Zaw Htay said that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi’s security would be increased, in response to reports that she was on an ISIS target list in Malaysia.

“We don’t need to worry too much but we also can’t underestimate it. We will take this matter seriously and will increase security during her local and international tours,” Zaw Htay told The Irrawaddy on Wednesday.

The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that Aung San Suu Kyi was on an ISIS hit list sent to Maylasia’s Negri Sembilan police station on Monday, along with the Malaysian prime minister, his deputy, the attorney-general, the inspector-general of police, and three ministers.

The report stated that the two-page letter entitled “IS threat” included photographs of the targeted leaders and claimed there were about 700 ISIS militants in Negri Sembilan. Malaysian police have dismissed the claim.

It said police would investigate the authenticity of the letter and try to establish the identity of the sender.

“Given the nature of IS activities, the group generally works by connecting with in-country networks. Although we haven’t faced terrorist attacks, we will watch suspicious networks closely. We will also cooperate with the international community, including Asean and the Malaysian police,” Zaw Htay said.

ISIS is an acronym for the jihadist group known as The Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (or the Levant). The armed organization controls areas of conflict-torn Iraq and Syria.