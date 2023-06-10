Burma Israeli Ministries, Arms Firm Accused of Supplying Myanmar Junta War Machine

Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing visits defense electronics manufacturer ELTA Systems in Tel Aviv, Israel in September 2015.

A group led by a human rights lawyer has asked Israel’s attorney general to investigate allegations that Israeli arms manufacturer CAA Industries along with defense and foreign ministry officials have aided and abetted the Myanmar military’s crimes against humanity.

Eitay Mack filed the petition on behalf of over 60 Israeli citizens on June 6, asking for a criminal probe into the CAA’s 2019 shipment of injection molds and tooling to upgrade the Myanmar military’s small arms.

The move stems from a report by Justice for Myanmar (JFM), a rights watchdog that exposes the regime’s illegal businesses and other activities.

JFM uncovered shipment records dated 31 July 2019 that show CAA Industries dispatched injection molds and tooling for upgrading small arms in a deal worth almost US$ 5 million.

CAA Industries shipped the order to Star Sapphire Trading, a company controlled by Tun Min Latt, a Myanmar arms broker who has been indicted on money laundering, transnational organized crime and drug trafficking charges in Thailand.

Star Sapphire was the sole Myanmar representative of major Israeli arms companies Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Israel Shipyards, which led to a 2022 application for a criminal probe into possible bribery and corruption involving the three companies and officials from Israel’s defense and foreign affairs ministries.

Last year, Star Sapphire Trading extended its registration to supply the Myanmar military’s Directorate of Procurement with military equipment including aircraft, naval, and other machinery, according to JFM, citing leaked records.

Star Sapphire Group of Companies and Tun Min Latt are currently sanctioned by the US and UK. The US has also sanctioned Star Sapphire’s Singapore subsidiary, Star Sapphire Group Pte Ltd, along with Tun Min Latt’s wife, Win Min Soe.

Following the Myanmar military’s brutal crackdown against the Rohingya, the Israeli Supreme Court issued a secret order in September 2017 banning the sale of arms to Myanmar.

In January this year, Israel’s attorney general was petitioned to investigate NASDAQ-listed Israeli spyware firm Cognyte Software Ltd plus defense and foreign affairs officials over allegations they had helped the Myanmar military commit crimes against humanity.

In the latest petition, Eitay Mack condemned the Israeli government for approving licenses for Israeli military companies to export items that allow Myanmar’s military regime to produce weapons for its crackdown on the popular uprising.

“Therefore, in addition to demanding a criminal investigation against the CAA company and the Israeli officials involved in the scandal, we also demand that the ongoing licenses granted to the CAA company be revoked,” the lawyer said.