Myanmar’s junta on Monday reiterated its opposition to Taiwan independence, saying it consistently supports the One China Policy.

“Myanmar fully supports the ‘One China Policy’ and reaffirms that Taiwan is an integral part of the People’s Republic of China,” it said in a statement following the election on Saturday of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Lai Ching-te as its new president.

The Democratic Progressive Party won an unprecedented third, successive term. The party rejects Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan. Beijing considers the self-ruled democratic island to be a renegade province.

The junta’s foreign affairs ministry said in its press release that Myanmar maintains good neighborly relations with China and opposes any activities aimed at moving Taiwan towards independence. It also said it opposes foreign interference in the internal affairs of other states, while fully supporting China’s efforts to achieve peaceful reunification.

The junta press release titled “Myanmar’s view on Development of Taiwan” was posted online by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Successive Myanmar military regimes have adamantly supported Beijing’ One China Policy as they tried to please their powerful neighbor to the north, which has not shied away from supporting them too.

Under the previous military regime (1988 to early 2011), local media were banned from using the word “Taiwan.” Instead, they were instructed to refer to the self-governing island as “China (Tapei).”

The current Min Aung Hlaing regime is no different. Beijing is among the few countries that stand with the regime.

When Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022, the junta condemned the trip by the US House Speaker, saying it had led to an “escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Straits.”

Since December, Beijing has helped the junta broker peace talks between the regime and three ethnic armed groups that have delivered a string of massive defeats to the Myanmar military since late October.

Last week, they agreed to a ceasefire but one signatory, the Ta’ang National Liberation Army

said the regime violated the agreement.

The junta is not alone in supporting the One China Policy in Myanmar.

The parallel National Unity Government (NUG) also supports the policy of the most powerful country in the region.

On Jan. 1, it issued a statement on its position on China. The 10-point statement vows to foster a genuine “Pauk-Phaw” (fraternal) relationship between the two countries and uphold the One China Policy.

NUG foreign minister Daw Zin Mar Aung said that the NUG issued its stance on China in response to Myanmar junta propaganda.