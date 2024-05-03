As we believe in a free press, it has been our mission from the outset to protect and preserve press freedom and support the development of an independent media sector that is free from bias and influence.

Over the course of more than 30 years, The Irrawaddy has been at the forefront of lobbying—from both inside and outside the country—for the right of an independent Fourth Estate to exist in Myanmar. We have also challenged successive governments as an independent monitor of power—and continue to do so.

Under the current junta, Myanmar’s media is facing the darkest period it has ever experienced. In this context, The Irrawaddy revisits a collection of stories about press freedom and the repression of Myanmar’s independent media over the years.

OPINION

How the Coup Split Myanmar’s Media Landscape

Independent outlets have been shut down or forced out, while the junta cultivates dozens of mouthpieces at home.

On World Press Freedom Day, a Nod to the Role of Journalists in a Time of Crisis

Marking World Press Freedom Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to acknowledge the role of the media in subjecting decision-makers to scrutiny.

From Conflict Zones to Courtrooms, Myanmar’s Media Under Fire

Authorities are stepping up their use of security-related laws to suppress journalists.

Press Freedom Faces Serious Setbacks in Myanmar

The verdict in the Reuters reporters’ case has been delayed, but truth and justice cannot be postponed.

Analysis : National Leaders Send a Chilling Message over Media’s Role

The views expressed by the State Counselor and President at a Press Council function play into the hands of those who would seek to muzzle or discredit journalists.

A Day of Disgrace for Myanmar’s Already Tarnished Police Force

Neither the Home Affairs Minister nor the President can afford to ignore allegations that police hatched a plot to frame two journalists

Reporters in Handcuffs: An Emblem for Our Times

Myanmar’s democracy has entered a dark new period with the prosecution of journalists for doing their job.

Press Freedom and the Invisible Line

Do we have press freedom in Myanmar? Yes, we do, but with an invisible line…. When you touch or cross it, you’re finished.

The Crackdown on the Media Must Stop

The recent arrest of two Reuters journalists under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act clearly demonstrates an attack on press freedom.

A Matter of Conscience

The fate of three detained journalists depends upon the ruling of a judge who maintains he is under no pressure from the military.

Fitting a Round Peg into a Square Hole

Defendants attest that charging journalists for unlawful association for doing their jobs is simply wrong.

A Judicious Opportunity

The decision as to whether the three detained journalists, including The Irrawaddy’s Lawi Weng, are guilty now falls solely on the judges.

Journalists’ Case to Test Judiciary

The upcoming court appearance will be a trial in which we see whether the court will act independently without being influenced or intimidated by anyone.

The Military’s Offensive Against the Media

Journalists are under attack and press freedom is in jeopardy, writes Kyaw Zwa Moe.

Defending Lawi Weng

The arrest of Lawi Weng and the DVB reporters demonstrates that Myanmar remains an unsafe place for journalists to work, writes Aung Zaw.

Open Letter to the State Counselor

Building peace and a federal democratic system are understandable priorities, but another matter too requires urgent attention, writes Kyaw Zwa Moe.

NLD Govt Must Live up to Its Manifesto on Press Freedom

Until Burma is free from state-owned media and laws like Article 66(d), neither journalists nor citizens can freely honor World Press Freedom Day.

Analysis: Burma’s Military Remains Intolerant of Press Freedom

Recent incidents highlight the military’s wariness of press freedom, fearing a negative portrayal of its institution.

A Note From the Newsroom on World Press Freedom Day

On World Press Freedom Day, we laud great progress but note that true freedom of the press has yet to be achieved in Burma.

Back to Square One for Press Freedom in Burma

A harsh sentence handed down to journalists for reporting on an alleged chemical weapons factory serves as a reminder that Burma is still an “enemy of the press.”

Press Freedom Is Not a Gift

Burma’s government has created more space for journalists to do their work, but its mindset remains as narrow as ever.

Burma’s Media Landscape: Better, but Still Far from Free

Despite recent reforms, Burma remains one of the most restricted countries in the world in terms of press freedoms.

Time for Media to Seize Freedom

The notorious censorship board is still chopping subjects which it judges are “inappropriate” and even banning journals from printing.

Burma—Media versus Minitrue

Burma’s media continues to be governed by authoritarian censorship regulations despite the looming creation of a new Press Council.

How Much Freedom Does Burmese Media Enjoy?

Since coming into power, President Thein Sein has mentioned the importance of the fourth pillar in society and revealed that both he and his office follow media reports in and outside of Burma.

IN PERSON

Myanmar’s Journalists Can Help Build a Federal Democracy: SHAN Editor-in-Chief

Sai Muang, editor-in-chief of the Shan Herald Agency for News, tells The Irrawaddy how his staff are determined to overcome junta oppression to report in the Shan language.

The NLD and the Media: A Once Cozy Relationship Turns Icy

This week, The Irrawaddy discusses the souring relationship between Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the press, including her controversial remarks about social media.

Satirist Feels ‘Restraint’ After Recent Arrest

The Irrawaddy speaks with the columnist charged—and then released—under Article 66(d) about his arrest, self-censorship, and current writing.

Dateline Irrawaddy: Telecoms Law Must be Amended to ‘Serve Its Intent’

The Irrawaddy discusses the new proposed draft of the Telecommunications Law, the controversial Article 66(d) and recent arrests of journalists.

Legal Expert: Press Council Must Defend Detained Journalists

Myanmar Press Council must stand with reporters if they are to escape unlawful association charges, says Media Law consultant U Khin Maung Myint.

Ma Thida: ‘Fear Makes People Fierce’

Writer Ma Thida discusses collective fears in present day Burma: how they manifest, how they cause harm, and how they must be faced.

Incoming Info Minister Pe Myint: ‘I Will Ensure Press Freedom’

The Irrawaddy tracks down the incoming cabinet member in Naypyitaw to discuss press freedom and prospects for Myanmar’s state-owned and private media.

Press Freedom, With Limits

Myanmar’s journalism scene is opening up, but after speaking with reporters in Yangon, media watchdog Shawn Crispin sees cause for concern.

Will Aung Kyi Defend Press Freedom?

Myanmar’s new information minister is known to be moderate and most of the country’s journalists are cautiously optimistic about his appointment.

SPECIALS

Reuters Case Timeline

The Irrawaddy looks back at the major developments in the case of Reuters reporters Ko Wa Lone and Ko Kyaw Soe Oo since their arrest on Dec. 12.

Timeline: Journalists Under Attack

A total of 11 journalists have now been arrested in Myanmar this year for defamation and other alleged crimes under the country’s repressive laws.

In Sketches: Myanmar’s Challenging Media Landscape

A series of cartoons by The Irrawaddy from 2014 to 2017 reflect media milestones and hardships.

Interactive Timeline: Press Freedom Under Attack

Explore the publications currently being threatened in Myanmar’s courts.

WOMEN

Women Journalists Say Access to Information More Challenging Under NLD

‘Women in News’ summit also calls attention to lack of safeguards against harassment of female reporters in the field and in the newsroom

NEWS

Over 200 Myanmar Journalists Jailed Since 2021 Coup, Says Watchdog

A total of 206 journalists from almost 100 media outlets have been arrested by the junta since February 2021, the International Center for Not-For-Profit Law said.

Myanmar’s Journalists Mark World Press Freedom Day in Hiding, Exile, Detention

Since the Feb. 1 coup, the country’s media environment has reverted to the situation under the military regime that ruled until 2011, with only state propaganda allowed.

Myanmar Journalists Leave Jobs in Face of Military Regime Restrictions on Media Freedom

Eleven members of the Myanmar Press Council and more than a dozen staff members at The Myanmar Times took the action in response to ‘directives’ from the regime.

Myanmar’s Military Regime Arrests Four Media Staff in Shan State

Ethnic Media Kanbawza Tai News is the latest victim as the junta continues its crackdown against the media in Myanmar.

Myanmar Media Groups Vow to Defy Junta’s Publishing Bans

Five media groups have lost their publishing licenses after using terms like “regime” and “coup”.

Journalists Say Press Freedom Declining in Myanmar

Lawsuits by government, military having chilling effect on reporters, survey results find

Advocates: NLD Govt Has Failed to Advance Press Freedom

Advocates from 14 local organizations issue an assessment report on freedom of expression in Myanmar, one year into the NLD’s leadership.