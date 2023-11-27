At least 64 Myanmar junta forces were killed and 38 arrested over the past three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) continued to attack regime targets and bases in some parts of the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan State and Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Fierce clashes continue in northern Shan

More clashes were reported across northern Shan State on Sunday as the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) continued to attack junta bases in Nawnghkio, Kyaukme, Lashio and Muse townships and the junta responded with indiscriminate artillery shelling and air strikes, the resistance groups said.

The groups said they attacked the regime targets and bases as part of Operation 1027. In the junta air strikes and shelling, a 17-year-old girl was killed and six other civilians injured while five civilian houses were destroyed.

Last Friday, the MNDAA and other resistance groups managed to seize a group of four military bases in Hseni Township, northern Shan State after six days of attacks. In the operation, 16 junta soldiers were killed and 31 arrested, said the MNDAA. The joint resistance groups also seized an armored vehicle, two howitzers and other weapons and ammunition from the junta bases.

The MNDAA also claimed it managed to occupy the Kyin San Kyawt border trade gate after attacking regime bases in Muse Township, northern Shan.

Regime forces bombed in Mandalay

Nyaung Yoe Special Guerrilla Force (NYSGF) said it and three other PDF groups used explosives to attack a military checkpoint in Talokemyo Village-Tract in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Sunday, killing two regime forces.

One more soldier was killed in the village when the PDF groups bombed regime forces who were assessing the damage from the initial blasts, said the NYSGF.

That afternoon, the combined resistance groups triggered mines in a minefield to ambush a military unit from Udaya Village in Myingyan Township, killing eight regime forces, the NYSGF claimed. Hearses were used to retrieve the bodies of killed soldiers.

Four military bases raided simultaneously in Sagaing

At least 20 junta soldiers and pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members were killed and 10 others injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when several resistance groups raided junta bases in four villages—Nyaung Kaing, Zee Phyu Kone, Tal Thee Taw and Thee Kone—said the Burma National Revolutionary Army (BNRA), which joined the attacks.

The junta used Mi-35 helicopter gunships to defend its bases. After four hours of fighting, the combined resistance groups managed to seize the villages of Zee Phyu Kone and Tal Thee Taw, said the BNRA.

After being hit with 12 drone bombs, soldiers and militia members fled, abandoning their base in Zee Phyu Kone, said Shwebo-based Wild Tiger PDF, which coordinated the raids.

During the raids, five resistance members were injured, one of them critically. The BNRA said the operation was intended to allow local residents, who were forced to flee the village over two years ago following the arrival of junta soldiers and pro-regime militias, to return to their homes.

Police station attacked in Sagaing

The Democratic Local Coalition said it and other PDF battalions from Monywa and Yinmabin districts raided the police station in Nyaung Phyu Pin Village in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region last Friday, killing seven junta soldiers and policemen.

A resistance fighter suffered injuries.

Military bases raided in Sagaing

At least 10 regime forces were killed, 15 injured and seven captured in Ye-U Township, Sagaing Region last Friday when nine resistance groups jointly raided bases housing junta soldiers, police officers and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militias in Aung Thayar Village, said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which joined the attack.

After two hours of fighting, the resistance groups retreated from the village. Seven resistance members suffered minor injuries. The junta conducted air strikes in the area after the resistance forces retreated.