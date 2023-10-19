Combined forces of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and People’s Defense Force (PDF) seized a military communications camp in Shwegu Township, Kachin State on Wednesday.

Resistance fighters from KIA Battalion 12 and Shwegu PDF launched an early-morning attack on the camp of around 60 soldiers, near Nga Bat Gyi village on the Shwegu-Bhamo road. The resistance force retrieved the body of a junta soldier killed in the clash, along with weapons, ammunition and rations, Shwegu PDF reported.

“The camp was built by soldiers from Light Infantry Battalions 602 and 56. We shelled the target before launching the ground attack, so there were heavy casualties among junta troops,” a Shwegu PDF spokesperson told The Irrawaddy.

No resistance fighters were killed in the attack, with a few suffering only light injuries, he added. The camp was torched by the resistance force after junta soldiers retreated.

“We saw the soldiers flee, dragging their injured comrades with them,” said the spokesperson.

Nga Bat Gyi camp is located one kilometre from Shwegu Town, which serves as a staging post for junta troop reinforcements deployed via the Ayeyarwady River.

Soldiers at the camp were manning checkpoints to extort money from civilians travelling on the Shwegu-Bhamo road, according to the KIA.

It said the resistance force withdrew from the camp when the junta launched an airstrike in the area.

The junta base in Shwegu Town also shelled Nga Bat Gyi, but Myo Hla PDF reportedly retaliated by launching a drone attack on the base.

People’s Defense Forces in Kachin State are collaborating with the KIA to attack junta troops both on land and river routes. Fierce fighting has been reported in Kachin State over the past few days.