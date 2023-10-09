At least 15 Myanmar junta troops were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Shan and Chin states and Magwe, Sagaing and Bago regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Clashes erupt in northern Shan

A junta soldier was killed and two others injured in Hseni Township, northern Shan State on Saturday when the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) and regime forces shelled each other using heavy explosives, according to local media reports.

A monastery and a house were destroyed when shells struck Kon Kauk Village, where KIA troops are stationed.

Last Friday, a firefight broke out in the same area when a military unit invaded the territory of the Shan State Army (SSA), the armed wing of the Shan State Progressive Party (SSPP), in Hseni Township, reported local media outlet Shan News.

Regime forces bombed while preparing for census in Sagaing

Ba Thu Kyawal Column said it and two other resistance groups used improvised mortar rounds to bomb regime forces escorting junta immigration officers who were planning to collect household lists in Tha Pyay Taw Village in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

There were military casualties, the group added.

Military bases bombed in Sagaing

Kyauk Lone Gyi PDF (KLG PDF) said it used improvised remote-controlled airplanes to bomb the bases of regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militias in the pro-regime village of Alal Kyun in Kani Township, Sagaing Region last Friday.

Details of damage and casualties were unknown.

Military unit bombed in Sagaing

Civilian Defense and Security Organization of Myaung (CDSOM) said it and five resistance groups jointly used three makeshift remote-controlled airplanes to drop six bombs on a military unit of 30 troops from Kyauk Yit Police Station in Myaung Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday night.

The regime forces were bombed while returning to the police station after patrolling nearby areas. A firefight continued for an hour after the drone attack, said CDSOM. Regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured.

Junta troops killed in mine ambush in Sagaing

Three regime forces were killed in Salingyi Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday when Brother Defence Force and other resistance groups jointly triggered land mines to ambush a military unit near a 16-bed hospital in the township, resistance groups claimed citing military informants and witnesses.

Junta-controlled administration department attacked in Magwe

The local resistance group Myingyan Black Tiger (MBT) said it conducted a surprise attack on regime forces stationed at the junta-controlled township General Administration Department office in the center of Yesagyo town, Magwe Region on Saturday afternoon.

The group said one of its 40-mm explosives detonated directly in front of the regime sentry group during the clash. At least six regime forces are believed to have been killed in the attack, claimed MBT.

Military unit ambushed in Bago

Two regime soldiers were killed and five injured in Paungde Township, Bago Region last Friday when Paungde PDF, which forms Pyay District Battalion 3601, and Pyay District PDF Battalion 3602 jointly ambushed a military unit of 25 troops from a base on Tower Taing hill, the resistance groups said.

The regime forces were attacked while patrolling between two villages. They responded with firearms and heavy explosives, but all resistance forces retreated without casualties.

Paungde PDF also claimed to have killed the pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia leader Phoe Wa at his house in Aung Thapyay Village in the township for repeatedly failing to comply with its warnings.

The militia leader urged regime forces to take up a position in his village and also guided regime forces in raids on resistance areas, the PDF group said.

Clash erupts in Chin State

Chinland Defense Force (Matupi) said it clashed with a military unit of 80 troops from a junta district administration department office on the Matupi-Hakha highway in Matupi Township, Chin State last Friday, killing two regime soldiers.