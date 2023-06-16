War Against the Junta Over 40 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Four Days of Resistance Attacks

Members of the Salin People’s Defense Force resistance group based in Magwe / Salin PDF

At least 41 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Bago and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Military column ambushed repeatedly over three days in Sagaing

Resistance forces engage in a clash with regime forces in Sagaing Township this week. / Zero Guerrilla Force

Resistance group Zero Guerrilla Force, which forms Battalion 7 of Myingyan District PDF under the civilian National Unity Government, said it and other PDF groups killed 32 regime forces and injured several dozen in multiple ambushes of a military detachment of 30 troops in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region over a three-day period from Tuesday to Thursday.

Junta base seized by resistance forces in Sagaing

Local resistance groups reportedly occupied a military base in Pann Thar Village in Tamu Township, Sagaing Region on Thursday morning, according to local media reports.

After resistance forces retreated from the clash site, two junta fighter jets bombed the area.

Further details are not yet known.

Military columned repeatedly ambushed with land mines in Sagaing

Many regime forces are believed to have been killed and injured in Khin-U Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when local resistance groups ambushed a military detachment of 100 troops from four locations using land mines, said Future Hero, which coordinated the ambushes.

Photos taken by the PDF show blood at the ambush sites, as well as miliary and medical equipment used by the military column.

PDF groups conducts daring urban attack on regime forces in Sagaing

Combined resistance forces conduct a surprise attack on regime forces at the Technology University in Monywa town on Wednesday. / Golden Eagle Force (Monywa)

At least three regime forces were killed in Monywa town, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when members of five PDF resistance groups conducted a surprise attack on regime forces stationed at the Technology University there, said Golden Eagle Force-Monywa, which joined the attack.

A resistance fighter suffered minor injuries in the shootout.

Military camp raided in Tanintharyi

Five local PDF groups participating in the joint Operation Daung Min said they occupied and burned a military camp outside Thatyet Chaung Township, Tanintharyi Region on Monday.

During the raid, junta soldiers and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militia members fled the camp and escaped.

Military vehicles attacked in Magwe

At least four regime soldiers were killed and seven injured in Salin Township, Magwe Region on Monday when PDF (Salin) attacked a small truck and a motorbike carrying 17 regime forces on the Pathein-Monywa highway, the PDF group claimed.

Junta soldier killed in Magwe

The resistance group Magway Guerrilla Warfare said it and another PDF group killed military Sergeant Htet Ko Lin from the military’s Telecommunications Force (2) in Natmauk Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday.

The sergeant was shot dead while outside buying rations for the military unit’s base.

Military column ambushed in Bago

A junta soldier was killed in Paungde Township, Bago Region on Tuesday when Paungde PDF ambushed a military column traveling in a forest in the foothills of the Bago Yoma mountain range, the PDF group claimed.

After being ambushed, regime forces responded with both heavy explosives and firearms and also burned down a former PDF camp.