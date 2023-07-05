War Against the Junta Over 20 Myanmar Junta Forces Killed in Three Days of Resistance Attacks

A combined PDF column takes part in an operation in Magwe Region. / NUG’s Defense Ministry

Nearly two dozen Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Yangon, Bago, Sagaing and Magwe regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some of the reports could not be independently verified.

Series of blasts rock commercial hub Yangon

At least three regime forces were killed or injured in Yangon on Tuesday night when five urban resistance groups used 12 bombs to attack six regime targets—two army bases, three junta-run government offices and a military checkpoint—in four townships, said Freeland Attack Forces, which coordinated the attacks.

Military headquarters pounded in Magwe

Yesagyo PDF forces fire improvised mortar rounds at a military battalion in Yesagyo Township on Monday. / Yesagyo PDF

Yesagyo PDF said it and another resistance group used drones and improvised mortar rounds to bomb the headquarters of Military Infantry Battalion 256 in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday after receiving a tip-off that the chief of the military’s Division 101 would be holding a meeting at the base.

The base was hit but details of the damage and casualties were unknown, the PDF group said.

The junta base responded with both heavy explosives and firearms, but there were no PDF casualties.

Junta troops bombed in Magwe

At least nine regime forces were killed in Seikphyu Township, Magwe Region on Sunday when Pakokku District PDF Battalion 4 used land mines to attack regime forces on the Seikphyu-Saw highway, said the resistance group.

First, the resistance group used land mines to ambush 15 regime forces traveling on the road, killing seven soldiers and injuring many others.

Two more regime soldiers conducting a patrol were killed by resistance land mines while checking the ambush site.

Military vessel attacked in Sagaing’s Monywa

Combined resistance forces take part in an ambush of a military vessel in Monywa Township on Monday. / CFG

The resistance group Chindwin Fighter Group said it and four other PDF groups jointly ambushed a military vessel on the Chindwin River in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Monday while it was traveling to a village from the North West Military Command.

The vessel sustained damage but details of casualties were unknown.

Shootout erupts in Sagaing

Resistance fighters engage in a shootout with regime forces in Wetlet Township on Tuesday. / EGF

Two regime forces were killed in a clash in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when Eagle Guerrilla Force, which forms Shwebo District PDF Battalion 15, attacked a military column of 60 troops between two villages, the resistance group said.

Three PDF fighters also suffered minor injuries. A video shows two resistance fighters attacking the regime forces.

Military column ambushed in Bago

Taungoo District PDF Battalion 3501 claimed to have killed at least 10 regime forces as it and a local resistance group jointly ambushed a military detachment of 50 troops traveling between two villages in Yedashe Township on Monday.

The military column faced the resistance attacks after first being ambushed with land mines.