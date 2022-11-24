War Against the Junta Nearly 60 Myanmar Regime Forces Killed in Two Days of Resistance Attacks

At least 57 regime forces were killed in the last two days as People’s Defense Force groups (PDFs) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

In one case, two pro-regime militia members surrendered to a PDF group with stolen military weapons.

Incidents were reported in Sagaing, Magwe, Bago and Yangon regions and Mon and Kayah states.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs.

Some military casualty figures could not be independently verified.

30 regime forces killed in fierce clash with PDFs in Sagaing

At least 30 regime forces were killed in Khin U Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday morning when Khin U Region Defense Alliance Force used land mines and firearms to ambush 100 regime forces attempting to raid Mon Hla Village, the PDF group said.

After being supported with artillery strikes by reinforcements from Ye U Township and an hourlong series of air strikes by an Mi-35 helicopter gunship, the regime forces occupied Mon Hla Village in the evening. In the junta attack, three PDF fighters suffered injuries and a resident was killed.

The regime forces torched houses in the village in the evening.

On the same day, another military detachment of 80 troops that arrested four civilians and killed two residents raided villages in the north of the township.

Two regime troops killed by PDF land mines in Sagaing

Resistance group Black Wolf PDF claimed it and two other PDF groups killed two regime forces in Wetlet Township, Sagaing Region on Wednesday when they used two land mines to ambush 10 regime forces from a police outpost in Hla Taw Village.

The regime forces were ambushed as they were leaving the village, the PDF group said.

Regime forces bombed by PDF drones in Sagaing

Regime forces flee in all directions while being bombed by PDF drones in Sagaing on Tuesday. / MRF

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Sagaing Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday when 10 PDF groups used five drones to bomb regime camps and the house of a pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia leader in Marlal Taw Village, claimed Myinmu Revolution Force, which conducted the drone strikes.

The combined groups said they used five drones and five bombs to attack the regime targets.

An aerial video shot by the PDF groups shows frightened regime forces fleeing chaotically during the PDF’s drone strikes.

Three junta police including a chief killed in Mon

Three junta policemen including the chief of the township police station were killed in Ye Township, Mon Sate on Wednesday when resistance fighters of Ye Belu PDF group ambushed a vehicle carrying police officers, the PDF group said.

The PDF group said it attacked the police vehicle near military Battalion 9 in Ye Township.

In the raid, two weapons and ammunition were seized.

A video shot by the PDF groups shows PDF fighters attacking a vehicle.

A vehicle carrying three junta police officers is attacked by PDF fighters of the Ye Belu group in Ye Township on Wednesday. / Ye Belu

Six junta police killed in Magwe

Six junta police officers were killed and two others injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday when seven PDF groups from four townships jointly attacked the Kaine Lal Police Station, said Myaing-PDF, which was involved in the raid.

In the raid, five PDF fighters also suffered minor injuries. Resistance forces abandoned their attempt to occupy the police station as more junta reinforcements arrived in the area.

12 regime forces killed by PDF land mines in Magwe

Myaing-PDF claimed to have killed 12 regime forces and injured many others when it used eight heavy land mines to ambush a military convoy outside the town of Myaing in Magwe Region on Wednesday.

The convoy was ambushed while traveling to meet and transport a military detachment including police officers and their family members who abandoned the police outpost in Bahin Village on Tuesday.

In the ambush, a military vehicle was damaged and regime forces fled the area. Following the ambush, regime forces torched houses in nearby Kyaung Kan Village, the PDF group said.

Two junta soldiers killed in PDF ambush in Magwe

At least two regime forces were killed and many others injured in Pauk Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday when several PDF groups from four townships jointly ambushed a military detachment burning villages in the township, said Myaing-PDF, which joined the attacks.

On that morning, the PDF groups used six land mines to attack 100 junta troops including pro-regime Pyu Saw Htee militia members burning houses in Nyaung Yin Village. Before the arson attack, the regime forces burned down Sa Thein Village.

In the ambush, two soldiers died and four others were injured. On that evening, four junta soldiers were gunned down when the PDF groups attacked regime forces leaving the village, said Myaing-PDF.

Two pro-regime militia members surrender in Magwe

Two Pyu Saw Htee pro-regime militia members surrendered to Battalion 1 of Myaing-PDF in Myaing Township, Magwe Region on Wednesday, the PDF group said.

Militia members Ko Khine Zaw Win and Ko Phoe Chit fled to the PDF group after adding sleeping pills to the food of their 13 comrades including four soldiers. The two also surrendered three weapons and ammunition they stole from the sleeping regime forces.

The PDF group said it awarded 5 million kyats each to the men for defecting and transported the two ex-militia members to a liberated area.

Military checkpoint bombed in Yangon

At least eight regime forces were killed or injured in Yangon’s Hmawbi Township on Wednesday when two urban resistance groups used two remote-controlled bombs to attack a military checkpoint on the No. 4 highway near Thae Phyu Village, claimed Yangon Urban Guerrilla Army, which was involved in the attack.

In the attack, a junta vehicle and motorbikes were destroyed.

Police outpost bombed in Bago

A police building was burned down in Moenyo Township, Bago Region on Tuesday night when Moenyo-PDF used a cluster of mines to attack the outpost in Pattaw Village, said Bago Regional-PDF group.

In the attack, seven junta policemen fled the outpost without defending it. The PDF’s video shows a building burning after being bombed.

Following the PDF attack, 40 regime reinforcements have been stationed at the police outpost, the PDF group said.

Two regime forces killed in PDF ambush in Kayah

At least two junta soldiers were killed and three others injured in Demoso Township, Kayah State on Wednesday when combined PDF groups attacked regime forces stationed in the Thae Taung area of the township, said Demoso PDF Battalion 1106, which joined the raid.

Regime forces responded with heavy explosives and automatic firearms but all PDF fighters were able to retreat from the site without casualties.