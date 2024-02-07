The Myanmar junta lost four more bases including two military battalion headquarters and a number of troops in the last three days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) stepped up attacks on regime targets across the country.

In one case, junta forces attempted to retake a Sagaing Region town over which the PDF recently gained control, sparking a series of intense clashes.

Incidents were reported in Rakhine State and Sagaing, Magwe, Mandalay and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has rounded up the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and EAOs.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

AA seizes two more military HQs, strategic border outpost in Rakhine

The Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic Rakhine armed group, claimed to have seized the headquarters of two more junta military units—light infantry battalions 379 and 541—in Minbya Township, Rakhine State on Tuesday after nearly a month of attacks.

On the same day, it also seized the strategic border guard outpost of Taung Pyo on the Bangladesh border in Maungdaw Township, after three days of attacks. During the attacks on the border outpost, over 200 junta troops fled into Bangladesh, the AA said.

Clashes continued to be reported in Mrauk-U, Kyauktaw, Minbya, Ramree, Ann and Myebon townships in northern Rakhine State on Tuesday, it said.

Junta attempts to retake Sagaing’s Kawlin town from PDF, sparking heavy clashes

A series of heavy clashes broke out with local PDF groups in Kawlin Township, Sagaing Region on Tuesday as at least six military columns, approaching from multiple directions, attempted to retake the district level town of Kawlin, which is under the control of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG), according to resistance groups and residents.

The town was seized by the NUG’s PDF groups and ethnic armies on Nov. 6. Since then, the junta has frequently bombarded the town, causing civilian casualties.

On Tuesday, the junta used aircraft and artillery units to bombard resistance forces defending the town, but the resistance groups remained in control.

Junta-appointed township administrator killed in resistance ambush in Magwe

Yesagyo PDF claimed to have killed army Major Chan Myae Aung, the chair of the Yesagyo Township General Administration Council, and three others in an ambush in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Monday.

PDF fighters ambushed a small vehicle carrying the major and his colleagues at the entrance of Yesagyo town while they were returning from the junta’s Infantry Battalion 258 in the township.

Military vehicle carrying fuel tank ambushed in Magwe

Two regime forces including an army captain were killed in a resistance ambush of a military vehicle carrying fuel tanks in Seikphyu Township, Magwe Region on Tuesday, said Pakokku District PDF Battalion 4, which coordinated the attack.

The military vehicle crashed on the side of the road after being ambushed with land mines. Later, the resistance forces shot dead two regime personnel in the vehicle and seized two weapons from it, the PDF groups said.

Junta hilltop base seized in Tanintharyi

Anti-regime resistance force Ba Htoo Army said it and Dawei Collective Column jointly attacked and seized the Mae Way hilltop military base near the headquarters of two military battalions in Dawei Township, Tanintharyi Region on Monday.

During the raid, the resistance forces seized some military weapons and ammunition from the base.

Intense clash erupts in Mandalay’s Myingyan

Joint resistance groups engage with regime forces during a night raid on a military base in Myauk Kyun Village in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Monday. / Ngazun PDF

Over two hours of intense fighting broke out in Myingyan Township, Mandalay Region on Monday night when several PDF groups jointly attempted to occupy a military base housing 80 troops in Myauk Kyun Village, said Ngazun PDF group, which joined the raid.

All resistance forces had to retreat from the clash site when the junta counterattacked with heavy explosives and drone strikes.