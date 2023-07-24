At least 49 Myanmar junta forces were killed in the last four days as People’s Defense Forces (PDFs) and an ethnic armed organization (EAO) continued to attack regime targets across the country.

Incidents were reported in Karen and Chin states and Sagaing, Magwe and Tanintharyi regions.

The Irrawaddy has collected the following reports of significant attacks from PDFs and the EAO.

Some military casualties could not be independently verified.

Junta base seized in Karen

The Defense Ministry of the civilian National Unity Government (NUG) said its armed wings—the PDFs—and its ally, the Karen National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Karen National Union (KNU), managed to seize a junta base on Lat Khat Taung Mountain in Myawaddy Township, Karen State last Friday.

A large quantity of ammunition and military equipment were seized in the resistance raid.

The KNU said on Monday that 10 regime forces were killed and 11 injured. A resistance fighter was also killed and four suffered injuries.

Junta base raided in Sagaing

At least five regime forces including a junta-appointed village administrator were killed and two injured in Shwebo Township, Sagaing Region on Sunday when local resistance groups attacked a junta base at Nyaung Pin Hla Village, said Wild Tiger Local PDF, which coordinated the raid.

Three weapons and ammunition were also seized from the base.

Regime forces attacked in Sagaing

Resistance members ambush regime forces on a road in Monywa Township on Saturday. / PDF (South Monywa)

South Monywa PDF said it and other resistance groups attacked regime forces and pro-junta Pyu Saw Htee militias on the Monywa-Chaung U highway in Monywa Township, Sagaing Region on Saturday evening, killing four regime troops.

The regime forces were attacked while terrorizing civilians and vehicles on the road.

Prior to the attack, two regime troops from the same junta unit were killed in a resistance ambush on that afternoon.

Clash breaks out in Chin

At least five regime troops were killed in a clash in Kanpetlet Township, Chin State on Sunday when Chin Defense Force (Kanpetlet) attacked a military unit near a village, the Chin resistance group said.

There were no resistance casualties, but a civilian was killed by a land mine planted by the junta troops.

Last Friday, two regime soldiers were killed and another injured when the Chin resistance group attacked a military unit of 140 troops heading to Kanpetlet town.

Junta suffers heavy losses in resistance ambush in Magwe

A junta logistics vehicle and a junta unit escorting the transport vehicle face several land mine blasts in Pakokku Township last week. / Kamma PDF

Kamma PDF claimed to have killed 16 regime troops as it and Pakokku District PDF battalion 13 used six land mines to ambush a military unit traveling between two villages in Pakokku Township, Magwe Region at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Fire was exchanged for several minutes at the ambush site as regime forces responded with both firearms and heavy explosives.

Regime forces retrieved the bodies of killed soldiers the following morning, Kamma PDF said citing witnesses.

Military unit ambushed with land mines in Magwe

The resistance group Young Force said it and other local resistance groups triggered land mines to ambush a military unit clearing mines planted by the groups on the Pakokku-Yesagyo highway in Magwe Region on Sunday, killing five junta troops.

The regime forces were hit by remotely detonated land mines after they removed some of the mines planted on the highway. All resistance fighters managed to escape despite being chased and attacked by the regime forces, said Young Force.

Miliary unit bombed by drone in Magwe

A resistance drone drops a bomb on regime targets in Yesagyo Township on Saturday. / Yesagyo PDF

Some regime forces are believed to have been killed or injured in Yesagyo Township, Magwe Region on Saturday when Yesagyo PDF used a drone to drop bombs on a military unit of 25 troops stationed in Tha Htay Kone Village, the resistance group said.

Junta villa bombed in Tanintharyi

Launglon PDF said it used 81-mm mortar rounds to shell a junta villa housing regime-appointed ministers for the regional government, in Dawei town, Tanintharyi Region on Saturday night.

Casualties were unknown.