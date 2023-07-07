News Rohingya Camp Gunfight Leaves Five Dead in Bangladesh

Bangladeshi police say they are hunting for the killers.

DHAKA – A gunfight between the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and the recently reorganized Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO) left at least five ARSA members dead at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar on Friday.

According to Cox’s Bazar Police Superintendent Mahfuzul Islam, the predawn clash was fueled by a power struggle within the refugee camps.

Three Rohingya died on the spot and two more died during treatment, the police chief said.

Four of the victims were identified as Nurul Amin, 24; Nozimullah, 26; Mohammad Anowar, 24; and 16-year-old Mohammad Hamim.

Anowar was identified as an ARSA member by the Armed Police Battalion, Nozimullah was an ARSA commander and Nurul Amin was an operative, the police reported.

They said they found a homemade gun and bullet at the scene, although the investigation was impeded by heavy rain.

No arrests have been made and neither group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police said those killed were directly associated with the criminal organization, ARSA.

Assistant Police Superintendent Md Faruk Ahmed said they were hunting for the killers.

The killings followed Thursday’s murder of Rohingya leader Ebad Dullah, who had reportedly defected from ARSA and pledged loyalty to RSO.

On Thursday, the authorities said Ebad Dullah, a deputy camp leader, was fatally stabbed in Ukhia while International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Asad Ahmad Khan was visiting the refugee camp to engage with the Rohingya community.

The police identified Nur Kamal, also known as Matullah, as the leader of the ARSA group responsible for the knife attack on Ebad Ullah.

They said Ebad Ullah had been associated with ARSA but defected from the group.

Islam said investigations are underway to determine if there is any direct connection between Ebad Ullah’s killing and the recent clash.

Khan’s visit involved interviews with 14 Rohingyas at the Lambashia refugee camp. They were victims of torture and oppression inflicted by Myanmar’s military in Rakhine State.

The ICC prosecutor said they were still collecting evidence of what Rohingya faced in Myanmar and they want to accelerate their investigation despite having no access to Myanmar and having shortages of resources.

Mohammad Zubair, a Rohingya man who met the ICC prosecutor, emphasized that the killing had no relation to the prosecutor’s visit.

The media has documented a series of clashes and shootings resulting in the deaths of at least 50 Rohingyas in camps over the past six months.

A Bangladeshi government official expressed concerns that the situation may further deteriorate in the coming days.

No comments from ARSA and RSO were available.