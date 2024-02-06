Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) chairman General N’Ban La urged people to shun any general election held by Myanmar’s junta as he addressed the 63rd Kachin Independence Revolution Day on Monday.

The KIO’s armed wing, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), is fighting the regime in Kachin and Shan states and upper Sagaing Region.

The KIO chief said the regime is attempting to hold an election to legitimize its grip on power for the long term.

Junta boss Min Aung Hlaing frequently promises an election despite ongoing conflict across Myanmar.

N’Ban La said the junta was forcibly recruiting militias to cause dissension between different ethnic groups and he urged all civilians to refuse to fight for the regime.

Last year the KIO called for unified attacks on the regime.

The KIO chief proposed dialogue among revolutionary groups to build stability in liberated areas.

Following the 2021 coup, the KIA sheltered thousands of activists, including politicians, fleeing the junta.

It has trained and armed thousands of anti-regime volunteers after the regime killed hundreds of peaceful demonstrators across the country in the aftermath of the 2021 coup.

Many of the trainees joined People’s Defense Forces across the country under the command of the civilian National Unity Government.