Intense fighting between junta and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) troops has been reported near Laiza and Momauk townships in Kachin State this week.

On Friday, clashes broke out at Nam San Yang Village near the KIA headquarters in Laiza Town and in Aungja Village in Momauk Township and the Myanmar military launched airstrikes during the fighting, according to KIA spokesman Colonel Naw Bu.

“The military used artillery to shell areas around Nam San Yang, and they conducted air strikes,” Naw Bu told The Irrawaddy.

Fighting between ground troops was intense on Friday and the number of casualties on both sides is not yet known, he added.

Clashes between junta and KIA troops broke out on the Bhamo-Myitkyina road and junta fighter jets also bombed areas near Aungja Village on Tuesday and Wednesday, the KIA said.

Its troops attacked a military convoy near Lweje Town in Momauk Township on Wednesday. The convoy comprised five vehicles carrying arms and ammunition to Lweje, the KIA said.

Naw Bu said fighting may become more intense in the future.

Clashes have broken out in the two townships for the past three months.

The junta’s military bombarded Mung Lai Hkyet Village—located about two miles north of Laiza Town—late Monday night. At least 29 people, including 13 children, were killed in the attack and another 57 people were injured, the KIA said.

The junta denied responsibility for the attack, saying on Wednesday that a KIA warehouse containing more than 100 tons of ammonium nitrate and weapons exploded.

The KIA has dismissed the junta’s claim as “pure propaganda,” saying it would never locate a gunpowder warehouse near civilians.

According to an investigation by Amnesty International, the junta’s military likely used one of its largest aerial-delivered bombs during Monday night’s attack on the village, most of whose residents were internally displaced persons.

The junta also used heavy artillery to shell areas near Mung Lai Hkyet Village on Thursday night, sources said. No casualties have been reported as people had fled the area after the massacre on Monday night.

Local residents say the junta has been frequently using heavy artillery to shell areas around Laiza Town.