The Karenni Army, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), Karenni National People’s Liberation Front and People Defense Forces launched Operation 1111 to root out Myanmar’s junta from the state on November 11.

So far the offensive has captured over 20 junta positions in Loikaw and Demoso townships and neighboring Pekon Township in southern Shan State, the groups claim.

The resistance forces have advanced into the center of Loikaw, the state capital. Loikaw District Court was captured on Friday.

On November 14, a key junta outpost at Loikaw University was seized, leaving at least 110 junta troops dead, including two commanders.

At least 32 soldiers surrendered to the KNDF, meaning the resistance groups held 38 troops as prisoners of war.

The KNDF vowed to adhere to the Geneva Conventions and provide medical care.

At least 10 resistance members have been killed since November 11.

Resistance forces in Pekon Township attacked junta strongholds in Moebye town, capturing at least eight positions, including a large base.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

The junta has retaliated with shelling and airstrikes, displacing an estimated 40,000 Loikaw residents while many others are trapped in the city.

The United Nations estimated on October 9 that at least 100,000 people had been displaced by previous fighting in Kayah State.

Karenni Humanitarian Aid Initiative, a volunteer group, estimated that more than 50 people, including five children, have been killed in Kayah State by junta shelling and airstrikes since November 11.