The Thai authorities have arrested over 100 citizens from Myanmar for allegedly illegally crossing the border since conscription was announced by the junta.

Myanmar’s regime on February 10 announced that the Conscription Law was being enforced for ages 18 to 35, leading many citizens to head to Thailand.

The Foundation for Education and Development, which helps migrants in Thailand, said 106 citizens were arrested on the border between February 15 to 20.

“During five days there were seven rounds of arrests of the Burmese, mainly in Mae Sot, Ranong and Kanchanaburi,” Ko Min Oo of the foundation said, adding that the oldest detainee was 39.

He added that some of the detainees said they were evading conscription.

Ko Min Oo said the Thai police reported that the detainees were being charged with illegal border crossing and would be sent back to Myanmar.

The actual number arrested for illegal entry to Thailand was expected to be much higher than those recorded, he added.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on February 19 said: “They are welcome if they enter the country legally but if they sneak into the country, legal action will be taken.”

Mae Sot on the border is a hub for activists and migrants where rents and police patrols are increasing, with regular documentation checks, according to a resident.

“The numbers crossing the Moi River increase each day. The Thai authorities have tightened security and we all have to pay higher rent,” he said.

In Myanmar, passport and visa applications have soared this month while the regime has reduced the number of passports being issued, a Yangon travel agent told The Irrawaddy.