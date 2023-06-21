Burma Tanintharyi Resistance Groups Drive Out Raiding Myanmar Regime Troops

Anti-regime resistance fighters during an operation in Tanintharyi Township. / The Tanintharyi Times

Tanintharyi Region resistance groups claimed to have driven away raiding Myanmar regime troops after four days of clashes in Tanintharyi Township.

On June 16 around 80 Light Infantry Battalion 558 troops raided Ban Kyauke village in the township and burned houses.

They also attacked and occupied Thamee Hla village after using explosives on Saturday, according to resistance groups.

Six resistance groups, including the ethnically Karen Kaw Thoo Lei Army, conducted drone strikes and ambushed regime forces at the Thamee Hla while resistance fighters blocked the village from two sides, said Bat Ma Laik Guerrillas that joined the attacks.

A medical captain was killed by a resistance sniper along with about 30 regime soldiers, according to the Kaw Thoo Lal Army.

A resistance member suffered minor injuries, it said.

The Irrawaddy could not independently verify the reports.

On Sunday resistance groups continued to attack regime forces at Thamee Hla.

Bat Ma Laik Guerrillas said the regime forces retreated to a hillside on Monday evening after repeated drone strikes and raids by resistance groups.

Drone strikes continued, the group said.

An aerial video shows regime forces being injured by a drone bomb.

On Tuesday regime forces fled the area after repeated attacks, the resistance groups said.

The resistance groups lost a drone, four civilians suffered serious injuries and three houses were destroyed by junta shelling.

A family of three who were being used as guides is still missing.