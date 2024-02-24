The revolutionary Palaung State Liberation Front (PSLF) says it will establish a people’s government by next year in seven seized towns in northern Shan State.

The PSLF is the political wing of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), formed in 1992 on the Thai border.

The TNLA is a member of the Brotherhood Alliance with the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army and Arakan Army. The alliance launched Operation 1027 across northern Shan State on October 27 last year, seizing around 20 towns and vital trade routes with China.

The TNLA occupied Namhsan, Mantong, Namhkam, Kutkai, Namtu, Monglon and Mongngaw

The PSLF has vowed to prevent people being forcibly recruited by other armed organizations and interference in tax collection.

PSLF president Lieutenant General Tar Aik Bong in his Ta’ang National Revolution Day speech in January asked Ta’ang expats to return in rebuild the liberated areas.

“We solemnly urge the people to provide any support they can afford as a step to restore the liberated areas,” the general said.

Tar Aik Bong promised fair and impartial laws and a new security and administrative system in the liberated areas.

The PSLF has been establishing its administration in Kutkai and Namtu since January.

The Ta’ang authorities guaranteed security, the rule of law, education, health and social development.

A Kyaukme resident said: “It’s our dream to escape from the military dictatorship. We rely on the TNLA and hope it can develop the liberated areas.”

The PSLF’s annual meeting was held this month and attended by 185 people.

A PSLF statement said Myanmar’s population should work together to break the regime and build a federal, democratic union where all ethnic groups can cooperate peacefully.

It said Ta’ang communities were suffering from conflict and military rule.