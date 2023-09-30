Four members of a Sagaing Region strike committee in Kalay Township need medical treatment after interrogation, according to the committee.

Ko Than Soe Oo, Ma Tian Date Kim, Ma Hnin San and Ko Myo Ko Oo of the Kalay Township Strike Committee were violently arrested on April 16 while staging a peaceful protest against military rule.

The four were interrogated and tortured at a military headquarters in Kalay and then jailed at Maw Lite Prison in the township, according to Ko Bike Pu of the committee.

He said they had not received adequate medical treatment.

“Some have hearing and visual impairments and others are traumatized,” he added.

On Monday, the four, who were already jailed for two years for incitement, were sentenced to another 10 years under terrorism charges.

Junta forces have also vandalized their families’ houses.

Ko Bike Pu said other Maw Lite prisoners are also in need of medical treatment with eye infections spreading through the prison.

The committee on Friday issued a statement condemning the oppression of Maw Lite’s 250 to 300 political prisoners and demanding human rights for inmates.

It called for the authorities to lift restrictions on food parcels for inmates.

“I call on the public to join every effort to free political prisoners and cut off the junta’s budget, which is prolonging the regime,” said Ko Bike Pu.

Since the 2021 coup, the junta has detained nearly 25,000 people, of whom at least 19,286 remain in prison, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

It reported on August 31 that at least 1,347 people had been killed in junta detention.